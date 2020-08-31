Belfast to Edinburgh route returns to City Airport after six month absence

Aer Lingus Regional has launched its new flights from George Best Belfast City Airport to Edinburgh.

The service, operated by Stobart Air, will fly passengers to the Scottish capital up to three times a day - filling a route left vacant after the collapse of Flybe in March.

It is the first of six new routes that Aer Lingus Regional will start from Belfast City.

The airline has said that Birmingham, East Midlands, Exeter, Leeds Bradford and Manchester will follow "in a phased approach, in line with passenger demand and Government guidance". All had previously been served by Flybe.

Airport commercial director Katy Best said: "Edinburgh has always been a very popular route from Belfast City, and we are delighted Aer Lingus Regional has re-established this service since it was left vacant by Flybe.

"Like many industries, the aviation market has had a challenging 2020 in light of Covid-19. However, ensuring essential connectivity remains in place was a key priority for us and that is what we have achieved with Aer Lingus Regional.

"Having already enjoyed eight successful years with Aer Lingus on our London Heathrow service, we are looking forward to working with the airline again, in partnership with Stobart Air, to further grow and strengthen our route network."

Stobart Air managing director Andy Jolly said the airline had been working hard over the last few months to protect its business and position it for the future.

"The launch of this service from Belfast is part of that.

"This new Aer Lingus Regional route will facilitate key links and connectivity between Belfast and Edinburgh and will ensure we provide choice, value and convenience for our customers.

"We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board this new Belfast-Edinburgh route."

Five ATR72-600 aircraft will be based at Belfast City Airport for the six new routes.

Loganair became the first airline to announce it would be flying on ex-Flybe route from Belfast when it announced it would take over Belfast to Aberdeen and Inverness to Belfast.

Stobart Air, following guidance from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the World Health Organisation (WHO), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), said it had implemented health and safety measures to protect staff, crew and passengers.

Measures include improved aircraft cleaning, mandatory face coverings/masks on all flights except for the under-sixes and those who are unable to wear a face mask for medical reasons.

Figures from the Civil Aviation Authority have confirmed the impact of Covid-19 on passenger numbers for both Belfast City Airport and Belfast Interational. In June 2019 the number of passengers who passed through Belfast International was 612,034 - but that plummeted to 14,896 during the same month this year.

Meanwhile, at George Best Belfast City Airport a mere 10,856 passengers passed through this June - a drop of 95%. Last June the number was 230,898.