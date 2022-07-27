Belfast to open Ireland’s first branch of American lingerie store

Gilly Hicks will open a new store at Victoria Square later this year

Belfast’s Victoria Square is to welcome its newest store later this year when an American lingerie brand arrives at the shopping destination.

The arrival of the Gilly Hicks brand – owned by Abercrombie & Fitch – will be the first standalone store of its kind in Ireland.

Gilly Hicks specialises in the sale of activewear, loungewear and underwear for both men and women.

The Belfast store will mark the third in Europe, following the sites in London and Germany that opened earlier this year.

Alongside click-and-collect and order in-store facilities, customers will also be able to enjoy fitting rooms featuring specific light and music controls.

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real – the company which owns Victoria Square – said: “We are very pleased to secure the first Gilly Hicks store in Ireland at Victoria Square.

“It underlines the significance of Victoria Square as Northern Ireland’s leading retail and leisure destination and shows the key value the brand places on the retail opportunity in Northern Ireland.

“We look forward to welcoming the highly anticipated store later this year, as part of the brand’s early European expansion plans.”

Kristin Scott, global brand president at Abercrombie & Fitch Co added: “We’re thrilled to continue our Gilly Hicks store expansion in Europe.

“We aim to give our customers their daily dose of happy through our updated product and welcoming store environment and we can’t wait for our customers in Ireland to experience that for the first time.”