Belfast watchmaker Enoksen serves up Swedish deal

One to watch: Northern Ireland firm Enoksen has been appointed timekeeper for the Nordea Open tennis tournament

Enoksen Watch Company in Belfast has been appointed official timekeeper for Scandinavia's top tennis tournament, Business Telegraph can reveal.

The three-year contract with the Nordea Open, formerly the Swedish Open, means Enoksen will be official timekeeper for all matches played on clay courts in the resort of Båstad.

The tournament takes place from July 5 to 21, Covid restrictions permitting.

The company was founded by Hans Enoksen, son of Denmark footballing legend Henning Enoksen.

Hans moved to Belfast in 2013 and launched his watch business here in 2018.

He described the tournament deal as "a shot in the arm for us and for Belfast".

"We have always underlined the utilitarian and durable quality and style of our sports watches and to be catapulted into the world of international tennis and the Nordea Open whose former winners have included Bjorn Borg, Mats Wilander and Rafa Nadal, is great news for us and the ultimate expression of confidence in our watches," Hans said.

The Nordea Open is one of the top tournaments in the annual ATP 250 calendar.

With the exception of 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ATP 250 has been held in Båstad every summer since 1948.

The tournament's title sponsor, Nordea, is the largest bank in Scandinavia. Partner sponsors include Emirates airline and Mercedes-Benz.

Last month Hans Enoksen announced his first retail partnership with CW Sellors, a specialist jewellery and watches retail chain with 18 shops in England.