Belfast’s airports ranked well for flight delays

Flights from Belfast International were delayed by an average of 16 and 15 minutes respectively during 2022, according to analysis.

However, Birmingham Airport was the worst in the UK for flight delays for a second year in a row, with departures on average half an hour behind schedule. That was more than twice as long as the previous year, when it was also ranked last for punctuality.

The analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data was carried out by the PA news agency.

Of the 26 named airports, Belfast International was at 21 in the list of those afflicted by delays, at 16 minutes on average followed by Belfast City as a joint 22 with 15 minutes on average. The average across all airports was 23 minutes.

The analysis took into account all scheduled and chartered departures. Cancelled flights were not included.

When flights are significantly delayed, airlines are required under consumer laws to provide passengers with assistance, which can include refreshments, a means of communication and accommodation if required.

If the cause of disruption is under an airline’s control, passengers are also due compensation of up to £520 depending on the length of the delay and the distance of the flight.

May and June were the worst months for flight reliability in 2022 as the aviation sector failed to recruit and train enough staff to cope with a surge in demand for holidays.