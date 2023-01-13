Belfast’s biggest student development yet a step closer at old Tele car park

Artist's impression of proposed student development of 795 beds, which has been given the thumbs-up by planning officials

Artist's impression of proposed student development of 795 beds, which has been given the thumbs-up by planning officials

Belfast has moved closer to its biggest block of student accommodation yet after council planners approved the mega-build.

Now the planning committee of the council will make the final call on Tuesday on the application from Mandeville Developments for a block of 795 beds close to the Cathedral Quarter

The site for the multi-million pound development is in between Library Street, Little Donegall Street, Stephen Street and Union Street .

Mandeville Developments’ block will be the biggest yet, following large numbers of developments which have sprung up to cater for students at the new Ulster University York Street campus. Around 15,000 students and staff use the site.

The ground floor of the development is to have space for cafes and shop.

Mandeville Developments NI director Colin Donaldson said: “Intake across both universities has grown during the pandemic, and as students have moved back into the city and classes have returned full time, we have seen the demand rise beyond what we anticipated when we chose to invest in Belfast and support regeneration in the city centre.

"We understand from both universities and the further education college that demand for quality managed accommodation in the city will continue to grow and outstrip approved or existing supply.”

He said the business had held “positive engagement” with business and the community in the area, and would respect the character of nearby listed buildings.

They include the former Belfast Telegraph site on Royal Avenue, while an Art Deco-style building nearby is to be turned into Belfast Stories, a visitors centre for the city.

Philip Stinson, director of planning consultants Turley, added: “This part of the city has a vibrant history reflected in the heritage architecture and is set to become one of the most exciting and bustling parts of the city centre with Belfast City Council’s plans for ‘Belfast Stories’ a new visitor attraction and building on the positive impact of the university.

"We welcome the positive recommendation by officers and encourage the committee to support the proposals that will both meet a continued need for managed student accommodation and support wider regeneration.”

Like Architects, which is leading the design of the building, said it presented “a fantastic opportunity to drive the growth and regeneration of the area surrounding Library Street”.

At 795 beds, Mandeville’s project is bigger in scale than a 724-bed project at nearby Donegall Street, said to represent a £55m investment by LDS Devco and Lotus Property.

The site belonged to the Belfast Telegraph until 2013 and had been used as its staff car park.

It was sold to Kevin McKay of Belfast-based developer Benmore Group. It’s understood Benmore Group sold it on to Mandeville Developments.