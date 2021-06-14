Belfast’s CastleCourt retailers see ‘dramatic leap in sales’

CastleCourt shopping centre has reported strong performance and a “dramatic increase” in customer spend since reopening on April 30.

The city centre complex is home to 80 retailers employing 1,000 people.

It has recently taken on four new tenants and expects to see four more in the coming six weeks.

New arrivals include furniture store Exclusive Designs; Pelo Hairdressing; acupuncture clinic Dr Needles; Belleek, which was formerly a concession within Debenhams, and an extensive new bar restaurant Folk Town, named in tribute to the old Folk Town market that used to be held in Bank Square at the rear of the shopping centre.

A new rooftop area to provide outdoor seating to support CastleCourt’s food and beverage retailers when restrictions were tighter will remain open, with more seating to be added.

Work is also progressing on a replacement for Debenhams with an announcement expected soon.

It had been thought the centre would be impacted by the loss of the anchor tenant after Debenhams collapsed, however management said this has not proved the case.

Centre manager Leona Barr said the performance sent out “a clear message of the resilience of its retailers and the centre itself”.

Ms Barr said it considered 2020 as an “inactive year” given the forced coronavirus shutdown, and is drawing comparisons with 2019 instead.

“Some of our retailers have seen a dramatic leap in sales, particularly those in fashion and footwear,” she said. "Matalan, whose average basket spend is up by 22%, has vastly outperformed sales in 2019. Jack & Jones also reported unprecedented growth.”

Brendan McDowell, director of BPerfect cosmetics, which started out in CastleCourt on a stand in the mall, said the move into the flagship store had “exceeded” expectations. “Trade has been strong since reopening in April, and as a Belfast-born brand, it feels great to open our doors again in the heart of the city. We’re really happy,” he said.

For its October opening BPerfect was criticised over the crowds which descended.

However, management insisted all guidelines were followed and face masks handed out.