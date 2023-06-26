Belfast’s construction cost inflation ‘highest in the UK’ at 11%

The figures come with a warning that persistent skills shortages meant costs across UK cities would remain elevated

The rate of construction cost inflation in Belfast outstripped other major UK cities to hit 11% last year, a report has said.

And global professional services firm Turner & Townsend warned that persistent skills shortages meant costs across UK cities would remain elevated.

Last year, inflation for construction costs averaged at around 9.4%, though it’s expected to drop to 3.6% this year.

Turner & Townsend’s International Construction Market Survey (ICMS) for 2023 said Belfast’s growth in cost inflation meant construction cost per m sq hit £2,259 in 2022, up 11% and outstripping London’s 10% rate.

However, Belfast’s construction cost was still the lowest of nine major UK cities, Turner & Townsend said.

Worldwide, an exceptional rise in costs in the US has meant that London is no longer in the top 10 most expensive cities globally. But with costs of £3,137 per m sq, it’s 39% more expensive than Belfast.

Turner & Townsend warned that there would be continued pressure on UK real estate construction for the next year, as the industry faces a headwind from inflation, an acute skills shortage, and high interest rates.

In global rankings, Belfast is at 42 for its level of construction costs, while London is at 14. Manchester is at 30 and Edinburgh at 32.

The report surveyed London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle and Belfast.

Turner & Townsend said the UK had been overtaken by major growth in secondary US cities like Atlanta and Tampa, reflecting a strong US dollar and the impact of green subsidies.

Martin Sudweeks, UK managing director for cost management at Turner & Townsend, said: “Exceptional growth in US markets has seen a relative shift in the UK’s global ranking of the most expensive places to build.

“However, that shouldn’t be misinterpreted as a sign that the market has cooled. While the expectation is that the rate of cost inflation will ease in the next 12 months, the overall picture is one of high competition for labour and resources.

“Real estate clients need to be braced for high costs to be sustained for the foreseeable future, and plan accordingly. Staying close to the supply chain, monitoring vulnerabilities, and working on productivity will be essential to keep projects moving ahead.”