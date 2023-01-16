Belfast’s Telefonica Tech Northern Ireland reports pre-tax profits of £7m — one year after takeover

Telefonica Tech UK&I CEO Mark Gorton at the 2022 Belfast Telegraph IT Awards

Cloud computing company Telefonica Tech Northern Ireland has reported pre-tax profits of £7m for 2021, the year it emerged from the takeover of Cancom.

Revenue at the business, which is based in Titanic Quarter, increased by 19% from £57m to £68m while pre-tax profits were up 17% on 2020’s £6m.

Telefonica Tech bought Cancom in July 2021 for €398m (£353m), two years after the latter had snapped up homegrown firm Novosco.

In a strategic report accompanying accounts filed last month, the directors said becoming part of Telefonica was enabling it to “confidently sell our capabilities into bigger customers”.

The NI business provides technology solutions to business through managed cloud IT services.

As well as pre-tax profit growth, there was also a 25.7% surge in EBITDA.

The company said: “Our managed services business contributed significantly to this organic top line growth, with overall revenue increasing by 20.1%, fuelled by strong growth in our public cloud support.”

Overall, it said 2021 had been a “very successful year” despite the continued impact of the pandemic.

It added: “Since the acquisition of the UK&I group in August 2021, the business has focused on leverage of the strong Telefonica Tech cybersecurity portfolio and establishing strong links with the UK Virgin Media O2 business.

“These two strategic focus areas will help drive significant growth in 2022 and beyond.”

With the Telefonica Group behind it and strategic partners like Virgin Media O2, they were “strongly positioned financially”.

“We are not dependent on any single customer and are not overexposed to any one vertical market or supplier,” it said, adding that the company’s growth was expected to grow on the foundations set in 2021.

The company was the title sponsor of the 2021 and 2022 Belfast Telegraph IT Awards. Telefonica Tech UK&I is led by chief executive Mark Gorton.