Belfast’s The Keep: Mixed-use plans for former BHS site 

Artist's impression of the proposed project at the former BHS in Castle Lane

The former British Home Stores building on Castle Lane in Belfast City Centre Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Further details of proposals to convert the former home of BHS in Belfast into a mixed-use complex have been revealed.

Plans show the site, which occupies numbers 13-15 Castle Lane, will be renamed The Keep, and house hospitality, leisure and retail outlets, spanning all floors and including a rooftop terrace.

The project is tipped to bring an investment of £10m in the local economy, and bring 150 construction jobs, according to a virtual Pre-application Community Consultation (PACC).

The plans, released by Alterity Investments, will help shape the final proposals for the building which will be filed with Belfast City Council later this year after taking into consideration public opinion.

The site has lain vacant since BHS went into administration in April 2016. Alterity purchased the building in March this year and “investigated the opportunity to refurbish and reconfigure the existing building in order to deliver high-quality retail and leisure accommodation in the heart of Belfast’s city centre”, reads the PACC.

It says re-cladding and a “new central core access from Castle Arcade” will also feature in the redevelopment, while the bridge link over Castle Arcade will be demolished.

The ground floor of the retail space will be divided into four separate retail units and one cafe unit as well as ancillary and storage space.

All upper floors, it says, will change use to “a mixed assembly and leisure and sui-generis leisure use with the sale of food and drink for consumption on the premises”.

A rooftop area suitable for the sale of food and drink will also feature.

If approved, the development will make way for 150 construction jobs as well as hospitality and retail roles once completed.

Alterity is a Belfast-based company and the name behind other mixed-use spaces in Belfast including Boucher Square off Boucher Crescent and home to various restaurants including Nando’s and Five Guys.

It is also behind Fountain House, Donegall Place, the former home of New Look and now home to Primark’s menswear, kids wear and homeware departments.

Speaking in March, Richard Faloon, commercial director of Alterity Investments, said: “Alterity is a local company and having predominantly invested in property throughout England and Scotland in recent years, we are delighted to be committing to this major investment into Belfast City centre.

“We are confident about the retail sector’s ability to bounce back from the difficulties of the past year and this strategic acquisition adds to the existing holdings the company already has in the Castle Lane and Cornmarket area.”

Frazer Kidd has been retained as commercial agent for the property.

Brian Kidd said: “Alterity is an investor with a proven track record in urban regeneration and it is a vote of confidence in their hometown that they have committed to bringing this landmark building back into use. The property is a blank canvas that can be redeveloped in a flexible way to meet the needs of modern retailers as they adapt to how customers are now using city centres.

He added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for any retailer who is new to the Northern Ireland market or one who is already in it who wants unique premises that are not only in a prime location but will also form a gateway between Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter and the City Centre core.”