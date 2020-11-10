Belfast's Townsend Enterprise Park gives charity new premises

Belfast Business hub Townsend Enterprise Park has given new premises to a charity as demand grows for its fresh food parcels.

Townsend Enterprise Park, a charity set up to support social and economic regeneration, has supported Lifehub NI since May by providing it with a free commercial unit to operate from.

Demand has grown for the facility, which in just seven months has helped feed over 4,000 families, using fresh foods donated from major supermarkets, food producers, wholesalers, restaurants and cafes.

It will now be housed in a much larger unit with access to a large former schoolhouse building to accommodate the distribution of the parcels to people in the colder weather.

Lifehub NI was launched by Edmund Aruofor in 2017.

Edmund starts his day at 4.30am every morning to drive to local supermarkets and depots to collect food which is close to, but not exceeding their sell-by date. He has helped over 375 families each week through Covid, the number which is growing.

Mr Aruofor said: "I am blown away by the kindness and generosity of Townsend Enterprise Park and indeed the many other businesses who support me day and daily."

"Without a unit like this, I simply couldn't do what I do. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart. I would also like to thank the major supermarkets, the wholesalers, cafes, food producers and cosmetic companies who donate food and products to us to distribute to those in need. This allows us to simply feed people."

Peter Darragh of Townsend Enterprise Park said: "Lifehub NI is providing such an amazing service to so many people who are struggling. We are delighted to be able to play our part in helping Lifehub NI to do this work and to provide them the space it needs to flourish.

"Our location, a stone's throw from the city centre, adjacent to two huge residential areas of north and west Belfast, makes us so accessible to people who are in need of Lifehub's help."

To donate to LifeHub NI visit gf.me/u/y7aqra