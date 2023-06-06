Beloved Ballymena bakery announces opening of new premises

Some of the traybakes on offer at the Ballymena bakery.

New owners, the Warwick family, outside the new store.

A photo of the interior of the new Dougies Goodies store on Church Street.

A popular Ballymena bakery has revealed it will unveil its new, larger premises on Tuesday.

Dougies Goodies has announced their new store will be opening at 17-19 Church Street in the heart of Ballymena.

The move comes after Dougies Goodies was acquired by Frank and Georgina Warwick in 2022.

They have since spearheaded an expansion and transformation of the much-loved pastry shop.

“We are incredibly excited for the future of Dougies Goodies at our new home on Church Street,” said Mr Warwick.

“The expanded space and enhanced offering will create endless possibilities for us to delight our customers. The future is bright (and pink!) and we can’t wait to welcome you to Dougies Goodies’ new home on Church Street.”

Previous owner Dougie Coulter shared that he and his wife Christine will still be “working behind the scenes” to make sure the quality of cakes at Dougies remains the same.

The new home of Dougies Goodies, situated at the former location of Nicholl’s Electrical Store, boasts 20,000 square feet – a significant expansion from the current location on Lower Mill Street.

The relocation will also bring some new products. Customers will now be able to indulge in a range of hot drinks and coffees, along with sweet and savoury meal deals.

“We may be working behind the scenes, but Christine and I are still pouring our heart and soul into making the bakes that we’re known for,” said Mr Coulter.

“It’s a joy to see our beloved bakery find a new home on 17-19 Church Street.

“We’re excited for this new chapter and the opportunity to continue the legacy of Dougies Goodies.”

The cake shop shot to online fame in recent years after popular NI comedian Ciaran Bartlett said he travels to Ballymena just to get treats from Dougies.

Speaking on Shane Todd’s Tea With Me podcast, the comedian recommended the shop’s french fancies and wedding cake, which it sells by the slice.