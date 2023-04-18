Beloved retailer in Co Derry shuts down after nearly 90 years in business

Noones of Maghera is closing after nearly 90 years in business

A gift shop in Co Londonderry where generations of couples have placed their wedding lists is closing its doors after almost 90 years in business.

Noones of Maghera, which is also a hardware store and fuel supplier, was first established in the town as a grocers in 1936 by William and Betty Noone.

It was taken over by its present owners Pat and Kathleen McKaigue in 1996, with the couple carrying out a major refurbishment of the premises.

But the business, which is understood to have around eight employees, has now announced on its Facebook page that it’s closing.

Its statement says: “It is with regret that Noones of Maghera has made the difficult decision to cease trading over the coming months.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our stuff, customers and suppliers past and present who have stayed loyal to us through many years of trading.”

Customers expressed their sadness at the move. One said: “Sad times for Maghera. Noones of Maghera is a beautiful shop, lovely staff…

“So sorry for the staff, and for Maghera as a town.”

The business said its closing down sale will start on April 24, with goods to have “attractive” discounts.

“We hope to see many of our loyal customers visiting our store for the last time.”

It’s understood the retailer’s longest-serving staff have worked there for more than 20 years.

According to its latest company accounts for the year to March 2022, the business suffered a loss of £73,412 over the period, up from around £43,000 the year before.

it also had liabilities of £231,987, which were up from £158,575 the year before.

On its website, the Noones describes itself as “one of the few pre-war businesses which are still in operation in Maghera”.

“This underlines the progression, and continued trust our customers place in us.”

A member of the McKaigue family has been contacted for comment.