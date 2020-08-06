Best July in 13 years as NI car sales recovering

Car dealers in Northern Ireland are celebrating a return to life in the fast lane after their best July in 13 years.

In the first full month of trading for car dealers here since lockdown, 4,398 new motors were sold - up 17% on July 2019.

Across the UK, car sales in July were up 11%.

But figures for car sales in Northern Ireland for the year so far reflect the full toll of coronavirus and lockdown on the sector.

A total of 19,561 cars have been sold this year so far - 43% down on the 34,595 sold during the first seven months of 2020. Similarly, car sales in the UK as a whole over the year so far were down 42%.

In the second quarter alone, following lockdown in March, a 76% fall in car sales in Northern Ireland was recorded.

However, July was a bumper month, with the Ford Focus occupying the number one position for the most cars sold in the region for the second month in a row. A total of 142 Focuses were sold in July - up from 86 in June.

The Hyundai Tucson was the second most popular car sold last month, with 134 driven off forecourts.

The Ford Fiesta was in second place (128 sold), followed by the Ford Kuga and Puma in fourth and fifth places.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said July was the first month in which there had been signs of a pent-up demand for new cars.

But over the year so far, there had been around 15,000 fewer cars sold.

Despite July's rebound, Mr Ramsey said that 2020 would be "the sixth successive year of flat or falling new car sales, with 2014 was the last time Northern Ireland dealers posted a meaningful increase in sales".

He said government support could be required to boost the sector, though it had been absent from the Chancellor's Economic Statement last month.

Instead, the Chancellor had focused on support for the hospitality, including a targeted temporary reduction in VAT and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Mr Ramsey said: "During the last recession the sector benefited from a temporary reduction in the rate of VAT and a 'cash for clunkers' scheme.

"This time around the temporary VAT cut was targeted at the hospitality sector with the 20% rate slashed to 5% for six months.

"It remains to be seen whether the Chancellor is more sympathetic to the plight of the car industry at the Autumn Budget.

"We may see a more targeted 'cash for clunker' scheme in due course.

"This could be linked specifically to the purchase of electric vehicles and incentives targeted at more environmentally friendly vehicles."

Consumer behavioural trends post-lockdown would have an impact on car sales, he said.

In the last recession, consumers had started to favour smaller vehicles although prestige brands still retained their loyal following.

"It will be interesting to see how consumer behaviours will evolve post-lockdown.

"Already we have seen sales of bicycles surge and the acceleration of the working from home trend.

"Consumers' transport needs and motoring requirements could well be very different to what they were pre-lockdown.

"And this is before the financial implications of the current recession are taken into account."