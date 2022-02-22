Big Data event rolling into Belfast again in May

Tech company Analytics Engines is to host Big Data Belfast 2022 at the ICC Belfast on May 25.

The conference, which is supported by headline sponsor EY, will present insights into the world of data.

Topics for discussion by speakers and at panel sessions include artificial intelligence, environmental sustainability and governance and digital transformation.

Other sponsors of Big Data Belfast, which is taking place for the eighth year, include Aflac, Allstate NI, ASOS, Daily Pay, Invest NI, Magnite and MCS Group.

Dr Aislinn Rice, Analytics Engines managing director, said: “The conference has been a staple of the Northern Ireland tech event calendar and it’s very exciting to be able to welcome delegates back to our event space after a very successful 2019 conference.”

She said the continued support of sponsors was “testament to the incredible impact of the event”.

Roger Eigenheer, head of the UK and Ireland delivery centre at EY, said: “Although the last two years have seen their fair share of challenges, it has been remarkable to see how understanding big data and its applications has helped to keep communities and vital services connected in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have no doubt that this event will continue to bring brilliant ideas to the fore and we are delighted to work with the team at Analytics Engines again.”

Shay Cullen, director and head of data platforms and engineering EY, added: “We’re fortunate to have a host of pioneers in Northern Ireland across the full spectrum of tech disciplines, and this event is a fantastic opportunity to bring local and global minds together and we’re very excited to be supporting it as it returns to the ICC.”

Market intelligence agency Gartner predicts that by 2023, overall adoption of data analytics will increase from 35% (2021) to 50%.

And the Covid-19 crisis has further accelerated the adoption of many of these technologies.

A 2021 study by Google found that 32% of respondents accelerated or introduced initiatives around building out or improving the use of data analytics and intelligence as a result of the pandemic.

Early bird tickets for the event cost £75+VAT