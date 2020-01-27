Big Interview: Tom Smyth- 'I want to be part of UK and Ireland's growth'

Q: What's the best piece of business or life advice you've ever been given?

A: "Assume nothing". The word assume does not exist in my office as assuming can cause so many unnecessary problems.

Q: What piece of advice would you pass on to someone starting out in business?

A: Always listen to your gut feeling and surround yourself with specialists in fields that you do not have knowledge in to help guide you in those areas.

Q: What was your best business decision?

A: Making the decision to open Dream Apartments after dreaming of the concept while working in Dubai.

Q: If you weren't doing this job, what would be your career?

A: I am also involved in property development and construction which would be my sole career if Dream Apartments was not born.

Q: What was your last holiday? Where are you going next?

A: My last holiday was a short break with my wife to Iceland in October, spending half of our time in Reykjavik and half at the Blue Lagoon retreat - a very enjoyable trip and a beautiful country that we would definitely revisit.

I am currently planning our next holiday to Singapore and Bali to celebrate my wife's birthday in the summer.

Q: What are your hobbies/interests?

A: Outside of work, I love to spend as much time as possible with my wife and kids. I also enjoy training twice a day - normally with cardio in the morning and a weights session in the afternoon.

Charity work is of great importance to me as well and I do as much as I can.

Q: What is your favourite sport and team?

A: My favourite sport to watch and practice would have to be MMA. I also enjoy football and I support Liverpool.

Q: Have you ever played any sports?

A: Football and MMA would be the main sports I have played but I enjoy getting exercise from training in the gym.

Q: If you enjoy reading, can you recommend a book?

A: The Secret by Rhonda Byrne, which focuses on the power of positive thinking is not only a fantastic read, but also a great tool to help deal with any negativity.

Q: How would you describe your early life?

A: I started working when I was 10 in a local chip shop and I believe this gave me the work ethic and burning desire to succeed in life that I have today.

Q: Do you have you any economic predictions?

A: I think that the UK and Ireland are going to see great growth over the next three years and look forward to being a huge game-player in this.

Q: How would you assess your time in business with your company Dream Apartments?

A: It has been an incredible experience so far that has taught me so much and helped me grow as a businessman. I believe that consistency is so much important throughout our brand and have instilled this in our staff to provide the best possible service for our customers.

I thrive on the knowledge that those who have chosen Dream Apartments for their stay are enjoying a home-from-home experience. I'm delighted to provide this.

Q: How do you sum up working in the tourism sector?

A: Firstly, it is an honour to be able to offer alternative accommodation in our city and further afield and I am delighted with the ever-growing popularity of serviced apartments as an option for both corporate and leisure travellers. Being a 24-hour business, there can certainly be challenges but with every one, there is a lesson to be learned which helps both myself and my company grow.