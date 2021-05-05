Big rebound for new car sales in April ‘not sign of full recovery’ 

Car sales in Northern Ireland soared by an incredible 13,629% last month — but only due to the dismal performance in the first full month of lockdown last year.

A report from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said there were 3,295 new vehicles driven off forecourts here in April, up from a mere 24 a year earlier.

Ford accounted for the four most popular models last month, with 110 Focus cars, 89 Pumas, 81 Fiestas and 76 Kugas sold.

Sales of new cars had been almost completely wiped out in April 2020, the first full month of lockdown.

But Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said the appearance of recovery in sales one year on was deceiving and reflected “how bad April 2020 was rather than how strong activity is this year”.

“This is what economists call ‘base effects’, in this case rebounding off an extremely low base,” he added.

He said the 24 vehicles sold in April 2020 had represented close to a 100% fall on the year before.

Nonetheless, the figure of 3,295 was still disappointing.

“Local dealers sold 20% fewer new cars in April 2021 than they sold on average each April during the decade before Covid-19 struck,” he said.

"Indeed, last month’s car sales figures represent the second worst April on record.”

He said a new vehicle was the biggest purchase consumers will make aside from buying a house.

“While lockdowns have led to an estimated £3.7bn of additional or forced savings amongst Northern Ireland’s consumers, there is no sign yet that consumers are rushing in sufficient numbers to splash their surplus cash on a new set of wheels,” he added.

“Now that lockdown restrictions have been lifted for car showrooms, May might see a more encouraging set of sales figures.

“Until then we should prepare for some more crazy growth rates.”

He said HMRC’s residential property transactions for last month were likely to show seven-fold growth compared to April 2020. “Again, that is a result of April 2020’s 80% year on year slump to just 410 residential sales,” he said.

"So, hearing growth rates in the several hundreds and thousands in the coming weeks should be treated with caution. The huge increases are primarily a reflection of how bad the corresponding month/quarter was last year.”

Graeme Maclaughlin of Barclays Northern Ireland said: "Demand for new cars has been bubbling under the surface of the local vehicle market for more than 12 months.

"Many will hope that April's registration figures mark the moment this pressure finally burst through, as sales rose almost 14-fold in Northern Ireland versus the previous year.”

Dealers will be hoping consumers do feel confident enough to splash out on a new car.

The Danske Bank consumer confidence index for the first quarter of the year indicated that people were starting to have more peace of mind about their finances and job security, mainly thanks to the progress of vaccinations. Around 30% of respondents to a Danske Bank survey said they expected to spend more on high-value items.

UK-wide, there were 141,583 new cars registered in April, up from 4,321 last year. SMMT chief Mike Hawes said: "After one of the darkest years in automotive history, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

A full recovery for the sector is still some way off, but with showrooms open and consumers able to test drive the latest, cleanest models, the industry can begin to rebuild.”