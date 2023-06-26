Bill for energy support payments to NI households tops £2bn

Average payout to homes here from financial aid schemes was £2,220

Households in Northern Ireland have benefited by over £2 billion from government support measures to combat energy cost rises, it has been revealed.

New figures from The Department for Levelling Up for 2022/23 and 2023/24 have shown the UK-wide energy support schemes put in place by government cost more than furlough during the Covid pandemic with the average NI household receiving £2,221 from support measures.

The Department said that equates to an 8.8% increase in the average household income.

The figures also show that poorer households across the UK benefited most from the financial support to help meet rising energy bills with the poorest 10% of households in Northern Ireland receiving an average of £2,799 in payments since July last year.

This is the equivalent of an extra two months’ net salary — more than 20% of their annual disposable income.

The overall support package for households across the UK since last summer is expected to cost an estimated £78bn UK-wide and is the largest single fiscal intervention by the UK Government since the Second World War.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said the figures demonstrate the commitment of government to help those in need of support.

“Northern Ireland residents have faced significant challenges due to the cost-of-living crisis and energy price rises,” he said.

“Amidst these difficult circumstances, the UK Government has stepped in to support people.

“Despite energy being a devolved matter in Northern Ireland, the scale of the cost-of-living challenge gave us no choice but to step in,” he added.

“I’d also like to remind those on pre-payment meters to claim their UK Government vouchers worth up to £600 before June 30, to fully benefit from the support available.”

Of the £2bn of financial support in Northern Ireland, more than £1bn was provided in the form of the Energy Price Guarantee, which capped the energy bill for a typical home at £2,109 per year, and the additional £600 provided to every home to cut energy bills.

The £600 Energy Bill Support Scheme payment was £200 more than most households in Great Britain received — reflecting the fact that around two thirds of households in Northern Ireland use home heating oil as their primary source of heat so would not have benefited from the gas component of the Energy Price Guarantee.

A further £0.7bn was provided through targeted cost-of-living payments to those who already received certain UK benefit payments.

The remaining funds were spent on other support measures which included the freeze in fuel duty.

The report shows that total support in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is around £13bn, and while in Northern Ireland the average support was £2,221, families in Wales received an average of £1,914 and those in Scotland £1,850.

Government figures showed the poorest 10% of households are set to gain £2,799 in Northern Ireland, £2,482 in Wales and £2,302 in Scotland.