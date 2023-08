Blackout fears as DfE finally admits major gap looms in NI power supply this winter

Officials at Stormont dismissed concerns that new gas turbines to replace the soon-to-close coal-fired unit at Kilroot would not be ready in time. How wrong they were...

Kilroot power station on the outskirts of Carrickfergus is to stop burning coal, but replacement gas turbines have been delayed: Photo by Peter Morrison

Sam McBride Today at 07:20