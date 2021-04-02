Blair Mayne funeral firm in merger

The funeral directors who buried World War II and SAS hero Blair 'Paddy' Mayne has merged with a fellow business.

Doggarts of Newtownards was founded by William Lamont Doggart in 1910 and run by successive generations of his family for many years.

In 1955 the business gained recognition for conducting the funeral of Mayne, who served in the North Africa campaign and was a founding member of the SAS.

Doggarts of Newtownards, based in the former Regent House School, will now be known as John Gray & Co Funeral Directors in Newtownards.

Caroline Grierson, funeral arranger at the Newtownards premises, said the two had worked closely already.

"Now, with the unprecedented number of families needing our support during the pandemic, the time has come to unite under one name and strengthen what we can do for our communities," she said.