‘Bleak winter’ facing many after another price increase

Bills for customers of yet another power supplier in Northern Ireland have crashed the £1,000 barrier as political leaders warned of a “bleak outlook” for winter.

Electric Ireland is hiking charges for customers here by 29% from October 1, when double-digit increases for power and gas from SSE Airtricity also come into force.

Party leaders held a meeting on Thursday with Jayne Brady, the head of the NI Civil Service, as the political impasse dragged on against a backdrop of pressure on consumers.

The DUP has refused to form a new Executive following the May Assembly election in protest at the NI Protocol. If a new power-sharing administration is not in place within six months of the election, the UK Government has a legal duty to call a fresh poll.

Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy described as “unacceptable” the ongoing absence of a functioning Executive during the cost-of-living crisis.

But DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson hit back, accusing Sinn Fein of “not listening” and engaging in a summer of “poke a unionist in the eye”. He added: “I will stand by the word I gave to the people of Northern Ireland. I want this protocol resolved. I want to see decisive action taken.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie described a “pretty sobering meeting” and said the outlook was “bleak.” Alliance Party leader Naomi Long agreed: “The winter looks bleak for many people... The onus is on the DUP and the incoming government to resolve their issues.”

Electric Ireland, our third-biggest supplier with 104,000 customers, said the price increase meant customers finding an extra £275 a year or £5.29 per week for the average user. The average annual bill will be £1,223.

Global energy prices have been coming under pressure from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has pushed up the price of wholesale gas to historic highs.

SSE Airtricity last week announced it was increasing electricity prices here by 35.4% and gas prices by 28.3%.

Bill Coyle from Electric Ireland said: “This continues to be a very challenging time for all energy consumers, and an unprecedented time in the energy industry. It is with considerable reluctance that we are increasing electricity prices for our customers, which is necessary given the continuing increase in wholesale energy.

“We realise these price increases may be difficult for some customers to absorb. We would like to encourage any of our customers who are having difficulty in paying their bill to contact our customer care team. Our team also work closely with a number of organisations including Age NI and Advice NI who can provide support for our customers during these difficult times”.

Raymond Gormley, head of energy policy at the Consumer Council, said: “This news will adversely impact all Electric Ireland customers who are already experiencing financial pressures on their household budget especially with the severe cost of living crisis that we are experiencing...

“Switching payment option, changing billing method or switching supplier can save some money.”