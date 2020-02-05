'Blot on the landscape' Lisburn Road site in Belfast makes way for new apartments

A coffee chain is the first confirmed tenant for a new development on a derelict south Belfast site described as a "blot on the landscape" (stock photo)

A coffee chain is the first confirmed tenant for a new development on a derelict south Belfast site described as a "blot on the landscape".

Commercial property agents Frazer Kidd is now seeking tenants for two remaining units on the development at a former bank branch at 171-177 Lisburn Road.

The site, where Tates Avenue and Lisburn Road meet, has been derelict for at least 20 years.

Last year Belfast City Council gave the green light to developer Clear Rosemount's proposal to knock it down to make way for a new five-storey apartment building with three retail and cafe units.

The company's directors include Colin Johnston, who heads the Clear Healthcare pharmacy group.

The developers have said they expect that between 40 to 50 jobs will be created during the construction phase.

One resident of nearby Ashley Avenue said that while he had concerns about parking on the site, the plans were an improvement on previous proposals.

Writing to planners at Belfast City Council, he said: "Certainly it is a vast improvement on previous proposals, involves less massification of dwellings, and hopefully will remove what has been a dreadful blot on the landscape of inner south Belfast for far too many years."