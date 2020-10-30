Bombardier becomes Spirit AeroSystems as the deal is done on milestone day for Belfast aerospace firm

Spirit Aerosystems formerly Bombardier has now put new signage up at the East Belfast plant. Photo by Peter Morrison

THE Belfast aerospace firm formerly known as Bombardier has said its acquisition by US giant Spirit AeroSystems is a milestone for the business.

The deal concluded on Friday, October 30, after negotiations which saw the purchase price for Bombardier in Belfast, as well as operations in Dallas and Morocco, cut from $500m to $275m.

The reduction in a price first agreed last year followed the crisis which has befallen aviation during the pandemic.

It’s a deal which has been welcomed as good news for Bombardier’s 3,500 staff here, with their work building the wings of Airbus’ A220 narrow-bodied jet a big draw for the new owner.

Michael Ryan, vice president and general manager of Spirit AeroSystems Belfast - the new name for Bombardier - said: “Today marks a momentous milestone for our aerostructures and aftermarket businesses in Belfast, Casablanca and Dallas. We’re delighted to join Spirit AeroSystems and help shape its strategic repositioning in global aerospace.

“We bring a rich heritage in aviation, including world-class skills in design, manufacturing and aftermarket and, as part of Spirit, we look forward to leveraging complementary capabilities and capacity.

“I’d like to thank Bombardier for more than 30 years of commitment and support, and all my aerostructures and aftermarket services colleagues for their continued dedication.”

Bombardier had owned the operation which started as Shorts Brothers for 31 years.

Tom Gentile, president and chief executive of Spirit AeroSystems, which is based in Wichita in Kansas, said: “We are excited to finalize this strategic and transformational acquisition.

“The acquired sites bring expertise in engineering, innovation and advanced composites, and also aligns with our strategic priorities. With the addition of these sites,

Spirit acquires the entire work package for the A220 wing manufacturing processes and technology, which are critical for the future of next-generation aircraft, and doubles our global world-class aftermarket services business.”

It said the backlog of work includes long-term contracts on the Airbus A220 and Bombardier business jets, along with aftermarket services at two of the acquired sites.

Spirit said it is taking on $300m in Shorts pension scheme liabilities, with a “special contribution” of £100m to be paid next year.