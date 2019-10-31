Bombardier in 'advanced talks' to sell Northern Ireland business to US firm - reports

Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier is in "advanced talks" to sell its Northern Ireland operation, it is understood.

The firm's Belfast wing-making plant is among three facilities that are understood to be on the brink of being sold to US company Spirit Aerosystems, according to the Reuters news agency.

Bombardier's operations in Northern Ireland and Morocco were put up for sale by the Canadian firm in May.

The aircraft manufacturer employs around 3,600 people in Northern Ireland and has owned the former Shorts factory in Belfast since 1989.

Spirit Aerosystems is worth an estimated $7bn and employs around 15,000 workers worldwide.

The firm has worked with Bombardier on their Airbus A220 aircraft - back when it was known as the C Series - since 2009. Spirit designs and builds the pylon for the A220.

Last month Bombardier in Belfast submitted plans which could see an additional 31,500 sq m extension to its huge 52,500 sq m site at Airport Road West.

Bombardier and Spirit Aerosystems have been contacted for a comment.