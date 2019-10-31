Bombardier sells Northern Ireland business to US firm Spirit Aerosystems

Aerospace giant Bombardier has announced it has agreed to sell its Northern Ireland operations as part of a deal worth around $1.1 billion (£850m).

The deal with Spirit Aerosystems also includes Bombardier's business in Casablanca, Morocco and its maintenance, repair and overhaul facility in Dallas in the United States.

In addition to $500m (£386m) in cash, the purchase includes the assumption of liabilities valued at more than $700m (£541m).

The aircraft manufacturer employs around 3,600 people in Northern Ireland and has owned the former Shorts factory in Belfast since 1989.

Spirit Aerosystems is worth an estimated $7bn and employs around 15,000 workers worldwide.

The firm has worked with Bombardier on their Airbus A220 aircraft - back when it was known as the C Series - since 2009. Spirit designs and builds the pylon for the A220.

Alain Dellamare, president and chief executive officer of Bombardier, welcomed the deal.

“This transaction represents another strategic milestone in the reshaping of our portfolio to focus on our strong business aircraft and rail franchises,” he said.

“We are confident that Spirit’s acquisition of these aerostructures assets is the best outcome for customers, employees and shareholders, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition.”

Last month Bombardier in Belfast submitted plans which could see an additional 31,500 sq m extension to its huge 52,500 sq m site at Airport Road West.

Tom Gentile, head of Spirit Aerosystems, said the acquisition will bring "world-class engineering expertise" to the company.

"The Bombardier operations bring world-class engineering expertise to Spirit and add to a strong track record of innovation, especially in advanced composites," he said.

Belfast has developed an impressive position in business jet fuselage production, in addition to the world-acclaimed fully integrated A220 composite wing. This acquisition is in line with our growth strategy of increasing Airbus content, developing low-cost country footprint, and growing our aftermarket business. Tom Gentile, head of Spirit Aerosystems

Alan Malcolm, senior steward with the trade union GMB, said Bombardier's Belfast workers now have a cause for hope.

“GMB cautiously welcomes this sale, but is eager to speak to Spirit Aerosystems management as soon as possible to get assurances on jobs, terms and conditions and pensions," he said.

“We need reassurances on their intentions for the future of Belfast operations, and exploring opportunities to bring in new manufacturing, assembly and Engineering work.”

Susan Fitzgerald, regional coordinating officer with the trade union Unite, said it is "no surprise" Bombardier has been able to find a buyer for its Northern Ireland operations.

"These workers and the skills base they possess are world class and offer any prospective owner a huge platform for future growth," she said.

“Unite welcomes this announcement and hopes that it will be followed up by investment for growth in the future. Such investment would be good news for the workers and would secure a future at the forefront of the aerospace manufacturing sector in Northern Ireland.

“Our next order of business is to meet with Spirit to ensure that our members’ interests are kept to the forefront in this change of ownership.”

Gavin Robinson, DUP MP for East Belfast, said Bombardier is "absolutely integral" to Northern Ireland and the deal highlights the upturn in orders since the firm's partnership with Airbus.

"That is significant because the three plans in Belfast, Morocco and Dallas that have been sold are all related to Bombardier’s commercial aviation business. The company locally has also been diversifying into new and exciting areas," he said.

"There have been many uncertain times for staff in Belfast, since the complaint was brought by Boeing and more recently with the announcement of the sale. What has always shone through throughout that time however has been the quality of the workforce and the high-quality, specialised product that is made in Belfast."

Mr Robinson said Spirit Aerosystems is a "major company" with a "desire to grow its business.

The future for the A220 programme is very positive and I hope this can represent a new settled future for the Belfast plant and allow the workforce to concentrate on what they do best; producing a world-leading product. Gavin Robinson, DUP MP

CBI Northern Ireland Director, Angela McGowan, said: "As Belfast’s largest manufacturing company and world-class aerospace operation, this announcement will be positive news for its workforce and local communities.

“Spirit’s commitment to growing Bombardier’s Belfast-based business over the long-term and supporting the Northern Irish economy is warmly welcome. The CBI looks forward to seeing Spirit AeroSystems build on the success of the Belfast site.”

Paul Everitt, chief executive of ADS, which represents the UK's Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space sectors, said Spirit's acquisition opens up new opportunities for the Belfast facility to grow.

“With the future of the operations assured, the exceptional workforce at the Belfast facility will now be able to continue to use their world-class expertise and skills as an integral part of the aerospace industry. We look forward to working closely with Spirit as they continue to grow their UK footprint," he added.