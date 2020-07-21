Bombardier signs deal to work on MoD fighter jets

Aerospace firm Bombardier in Belfast has signed up to the Ministry of Defence Team Tempest alliance to work on new forms of fighter jets.

It's one of seven firms who will work on the £1.9bn Future Combat Air System to develop next generation combat aircraft, known as Tempest. It is to replace the Typhoon war plane.

A spokeswoman for Bombardier said: "We are pleased to have signed this agreement and are looking forward to future opportunities with Team Tempest."

Economy Minister Diane Dodds also welcomed the involvement of Bombardier, which has signed up along with GEUK, GKN, Collins Aerospace, Martin Baker, QinetiQ and Thales UK.

The involvement of Bombardier in Team Tempest is good news after it announced up to 600 job losses among its 3.500-strong workforce. It's also lost work on the A320neo nacelle project for Airbus.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced the newest members of Team Tempest at the virtual 2020 Farnborough International Airshow. Mr Wallace said the companies "will bring the ambition, invention and expertise that will deliver the breakthroughs we will depend on for decades to come".

"These pioneers will strengthen our ability to develop a next generation aircraft and allow us to continue making vital contributions to UK, European and global security," he explained.

The new members of Team Tempest will work with core members such as BAE Systems and Leonardo UK.