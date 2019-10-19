Bonmarche collapse puts 11 Northern Ireland shops at risk

The retailer has become the latest victim of the high street downturn after a "sustained period of challenging trading conditions", administrators said

The future of 11 Bonmarche stores in Northern Ireland is in doubt after the firm went into administration.

The collapse of the high street retailer has put almost 2,900 jobs at risk across the UK.

There are Bonmarche stores across Northern Ireland including at Belfast's Castlecourt Shopping Centre, Connswater Shopping Centre and the Abbey Centre. Other locations include Lisburn, Ballymena and Londonderry.

The retailer has become the latest victim of the high street downturn after a "sustained period of challenging trading conditions", administrators said.

The womenswear retailer employs 2,887 staff, including 200 at its head office, and operates 318 stores across the UK.

Tony Wright, Alastair Massey and Phil Pierce, of specialist advisory firm FRP, were appointed as joint administrators for the firm yesterday.

FRP said the company will continue to trade with no immediate job losses as it assesses options to secure the future of the company.