Boojum announces location of its 15th store

Boojum said Dublin's Liffey Valley Shopping Centre was a "perfect fit" as the location of its fifteenth store on the island of Ireland

Mexican fast food chain Boojum has announced the opening of their fifteenth store on the island of Ireland.

The burrito chain, which was founded in Belfast, will be opening next month in Dublin’s Liffey Valley Shopping Centre with the creation of 30 new jobs.

It said the opening was in response to the brand’s “phenomenal success” around Co Dublin.

The unit will seat 50 people inside and another 16 outside, and will also offer take away, click ‘n collect and delivery services.

It’s the first new store opening by Boojum since its takeover by UK restaurant giant Azzurri Group was announced in June.

Boojum managing director David Maxwell said: “We are delighted to be opening another Boojum store to join our existing seven across our greater Dublin portfolio and the further seven across Ireland.

“Boojum was born in Belfast but has passionate fans from both ends of the country and following the success of our Blanchardstown store which opened in 2021, we realised we needed to give our Dublin customers another location outside of the city centre.

"This marks our second out-of-town location and allows us to extend our delivery service area to D22 and beyond, which has been requested by Boojum fanatics for quite some time now.”

He said Liffey Valley Shopping Centre was “a perfect fit” as it was “one of Ireland’s most expansive shopping and leisure destinations”.

The business was founded by John Blisard in 2007, and sold to Mr Maxwell and his brother Andrew in 2015.

It now employs over 400 people across its stores in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Limerick, and Galway.

The store will be located at the main entrance of the shopping centre, beside food outlets Mad Egg and Five Guys.