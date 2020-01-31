Bookies giant BoyleSports plans £4m spend after securing 33 branches across Northern Ireland

The chief executive of bookies giant BoyleSports has said it plans to invest £4m in its 33 new branches in Northern Ireland.

Its deal to acquire 35 outlets from William Hill, including two in the Isle of Man, is the biggest transaction for BoyleSports in the Co Armagh-founded firm's 38-year history.

The purchase leaves it with 220 staff and 39 bookies shops in Northern Ireland out of a total 320 in its estate.

Chief executive Conor Gray said that it had been a "sizeable investment" to buy up the shops.

The sum has not been disclosed but he said it was "well below" a reported €12m and that a revamp of up to £4m will take place quickly.

"We'll move with real pace and real haste," he said.

"We'll give the shops a serious revamp in their technology, their screens and their look and feel, their signage, lighting and air con. It'll be a fairly aggressive redevelopment."

He added: "William Hill viewed Northern Ireland as non-core and, as a result of that, the shops probably didn't get the love and attention they warranted.

"They have 1,600 retail outlets in the UK so 33 in Northern Ireland wasn't playing to their agenda. The shops have suffered over the last number of years from lack of investment, direction and attention. Therein lies the opportunity that we see."

Most of the shops are in greater Belfast with some in Tyrone, Derry and the north coast. They will be run out of BoyleSports headquarters in Dundalk, Co Louth, where the firm is based.

It was set up in 1982 by John Boyle, beginning with a branch in Markethill. It now has a total staff of around 2,500, with offices in Gibraltar as well as the UK and Ireland, while Mr Boyle is now company chairman but lives in Malibu.

Mr Gray said the firm had taken a "pragmatic" approach to Brexit.

"We have our professional advisers and they guide us in terms of what's happening and they're not red-flagging anything," he explained.

He said the firm had benefited from the impact which political uncertainty had on sterling, as it has bills in the currency from its GB website. He said: "We have quite a significant workforce coming from Northern Ireland to Dundalk so there was a bit of apprehension that there would be a hard border. But we don't tend to over-catastrophise."

He said he does anticipate some difference in the types of bets which will be placed in Northern Ireland, adding: "Sports and football might be more important here in the north - more so than in the south where it might be horse racing and greyhounds."

Last year the company reported growth in turnover of 21% compared to the year before. Sales in its retail division were up 16% and digital was up by more than 35%.

BoyleSports had made previous attempts to establish a big presence in the UK, including a plan to buy the Tote and a bid to buy around 360 shops which were to be sold off as a condition of the Ladbrokes and Coral merger. Both attempts failed.

"With hindsight it probably wasn't the worst thing in the world for us as a company because of the scale and the geography," said Mr Gray. "It's difficult to on-board hundreds of new outlets when they're in a different geography."

It bought 18 shops in the Republic from Bruce Betting, a deal which is going through competition authorities. Mr Gray said the company is focused on responsible gambling.

"Customers can self-exclude from stores and our website. All our staff are trained to recognise symptoms of problem gambling so that they can spot changes in habits or transactions. Problem gambling is a very real concern in the public psyche."

BoyleSports also has its eye on more acquisitions.

"We'd like 100 shops in Great Britain, particularly around the midlands, and with regard to Northern Ireland, we're on the lookout for more," he added.

Mr Gray, who is from Markethill, said the onus for the deal was partly from an increase in betting duty in the Republic from 1% to 2%.

"The 100% increase in betting tax has dealt a big blow to the company," he admitted.

"But it oriented us to get on board with diversification in terms of geography and it's probably expedited our journey into the UK and Northern Ireland."

But he said there was no plan to off-load any significant assets in the Republic, although branches may close due to consolidation.

"It's not in our nature to let assets go," he said.

"We're in it for the long-haul. We're prudent with a very good balance sheet."