Boost for NI’s food and drink sector as Asda commits to buying ‘local’ produce

Joe McDonald, head of corporate affairs at Asda in NI, on supporting the Food and Drink Company of the Year category

As part of its ongoing support for Northern Ireland’s agri-food and drink sector, Asda is committed to enhancing its range of local products with the addition of new lines from new and existing Northern Ireland suppliers.

Sales of locally-produced food and drink in Asda’s Northern Ireland stores continue to grow — proving that shoppers are actively supporting Northern Ireland’s agri-food industry by placing greater importance on provenance and quality when it comes to the weekly shop.

Local sourcing in Northern Ireland has been a priority for Asda since we opened our first store here in 2005. ‘Local’ is a business imperative, because our customers tell us that they want to see a range of great quality Northern Ireland products in their stores, at competitive prices. Despite unprecedented inflationary challenges, 2022 was another year of growth for Asda’s local suppliers. Amongst the success stories was Downpatrick-based Finnebrogue Artisan, which launched a new range of Extra Special festive lines.

This was a national supply deal, delivering three exclusive lines to over 500 stores across the UK for the festive season. I have always been a big believer that winning national contracts with UK retailers is a major opportunity for growth for the local agri-food sector.

We’ve been working with Finnebrogue since 2014 and its innovation created the opportunity to get more product from Co Down onto the shelves across England, Scotland and Wales.

The contract with Finnebrogue was just one of many reasons to celebrate. Armagh-based Gilfresh Produce secured a contract to supply five lines of Gilfresh-branded prepped veg products to all of our NI stores.

Taboo Donuts, having proved a big hit in Asda Enniskillen, opened another four concessions in Bangor, Coleraine, Antrim and Portadown, and Moy Park secured a deal to see another 10 lines of locally produced chicken products on shelves here.

These new contracts are fantastic for the business, but supporting local is more than a commercial decision. We care about local sourcing because it’s a cornerstone of our business — supporting the communities we serve. We are delighted to continue this support with new Northern Ireland lines coming on board in the months ahead.

It would be remiss not to recognise that the new year has begun with ongoing uncertainty. The war in Ukraine continues, and financially consumers are still in a very difficult place.

Recent Asda Income Tracker reports show that 40% of all UK households have negative discretionary income, meaning their take home pay isn’t covering the cost of essential spending. Asda has introduced several initiatives to help support customers during this time, as well as working with its charity, the Asda Foundation, to provide funding to support community groups that are struggling with rising operating costs or increased demand for their vital services in the current climate.

One thing we all know is that Northern Ireland’s food and drink companies, and indeed the wider agri-food supply chain, is resilient with an in-built determination to succeed and to support each other. To work together to highlight areas that need addressed and other areas that present ongoing unique opportunities for innovation and commercial reward.

I would like to congratulate all entrants to the category of Food and Drink Company of the Year for their ongoing commitment, tenacity, hard work and dedication to making Northern Ireland food and drink among the finest in the world.

Entries for the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards are now open. The closing date is March 22. Click here to enter