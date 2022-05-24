Boosting job prospects for disabled people

The New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal of 2020 set out the priorities for the then restored Stormont Executive.

NDNA stated the Programme for Government could be underpinned by a number of key supporting strategies, including a disability one. It is due for publication later this year.

The commitment to a disability strategy highlights that local parties, Government, civil society and employers have all bought into the ambition of addressing the barriers individuals with disabilities face.

Almost a quarter of a million local people live with a disability — over one-fifth of the 16-64 population.

While the prevalence broadly mirrors that in Britain, employment prospects for the disabled here are vastly different.

Indeed, just over one in three (36%) disabled persons is in employment, compared to over half (52%) in Britain.

Our employment rate for people with disabilities is the lowest of any UK region and compares to an employment rate of 80% for the non-disabled population.

Low employment rates have long been a feature of the labour market for those with disabilities.

Although disabled employment rates have been increasing for much of the last two decades, the disability employment rate gap (the difference between the disabled and non-disabled employment rates) has fallen only marginally.

We maintain the largest disability employment gap of any UK region.

Tackling this has become a necessary economic challenge amid labour shortages, a challenging demographic outlook and a higher proportion of the population expected to develop long-term health conditions over the coming decade.

The employment rate gap represents a significant proportion of underutilised labour, meaning the economy is not achieving its productive capacity.

There are also personal and societal implications of higher rates of joblessness, such as increased risk of poverty, financial difficulty, loss of human capital and social exclusion.

Failure to achieve better employment outcomes for people with disabilities in our labour market relative to Britain contributes to a much higher dependence on income replacement benefits related to illness and disability.

A person with a disability here is over three-and-a-half times more likely to be economically inactive (not in work, not looking for a job, or unavailable to start a job) compared to a non-disabled person, and more likely to live in poverty.

Lower levels of educational attainment among people with disabilities limit employment potential. For example, the employment rate for a disabled person with a degree is only marginally above the employment rate of a non-disabled person with 5+ GCSE’s at A*-C. Therefore, employment opportunities are constrained even after controlling for qualification levels.

A relatively higher proportion of persons with disabilities reporting more limiting conditions impacts employment potential.

Here, three-fifths (59%) report their condition impacts their daily activity ‘a lot’, compared to two-fifths (41%) in Britain. More limiting conditions reduce employment prospects as fewer than one in five (19%) of such persons is in employment, compared to three-fifths (61%) of those who report daily activity is impacted ‘a little’.

The pandemic also had a disproportionately negative impact on the employment prospects of those with a disability. The Learning and Work Institute reported UK disabled persons were almost twice as likely to move out of employment during 2020, relative to non-disabled persons. In particular, young people (aged 16-24) with a disability saw their employment rate drop to around one-fifth (22%) — the lowest on record.

For those who are currently out of work, seven in every 10 (70%) working age disabled people have prior employment experience. Some of the most prevalent previous occupations include construction, retail, hospitality, social care and logistics.

This highlights many disabled persons have experience and skills in areas of the economy currently reporting recruitment difficulties. It further emphasises the need to ensure initiatives can reduce the inflow of workers with disabilities into worklessness.

Among the out-of-work disabled population, over one in five (23%) of the economically inactive report they would like a job, compared to only one in 10 (11%) of the non-disabled population, indicating a relatively strong desire to work.

The inequalities faced by individuals with disabilities are long-standing and entrenched.

Factors that impact employment potential among individuals with disabilities, such as accessible transport and employer support, stretch across the responsibilities of a range of Government departments.

Thus, improving the employment prospects of individuals with disabilities will require cross-departmental commitments and support.

The Harkin International Disability Employment Summit in Belfast next month represents a timely opportunity to raise awareness to reduce such inequalities.

Leaders and activists will discuss employment issues with a particular focus on disability in work.

A full overview of the key metrics relating to the labour market experiences of those living with disabilities has been produced by Ulster University Economic Policy Centre (UUEPC) and is due to be published this summer on our website www.ulster.ac.uk/epc/publications.

Marguerite Shannon is a senior economist at Ulster University’s Economic Policy Centre