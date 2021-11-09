Border checks set to enforce air quality rules on solid fuel

Fuel crossing from Northern Ireland will be inspected to enforce new air quality rules from next year. Picture: PA

Fuel crossing from Northern Ireland will be inspected to enforce new air quality rules from next year, the Republic of Ireland's environment minister Eamon Ryan has said.

Strict standards for all domestic solid fuels will be introduced in the republic in a national smoky coal ban designed to curb air pollution and its impact on public health, especially the threat from particulate matter arising from solid fuel burners.

A smoky coal ban is already in place in Dublin and in other designated cities and towns. Meanwhile, there is no carbon tax on solid fuel in Northern Ireland whereas solid fuel sold in the republic is subject to the Solid Fuel Carbon Tax.

Those working in the fuel industry have said a substantial amount of the smoky coal being sold in the republic comes from across the border, believed to be up to 100,000 tonnes.

According to a report in the Sunday Times, Eamon Ryan said enforcement will be stepped up on fuel movements as of next year.

In response to a parliamentary question, Mr Ryan said “Given the links between burning of solid fuels and the health effects of air pollution, as well as the potential for market distortion for businesses properly adhering to the regulations, increased multi-agency enforcement and inspections of cross-border fuel movements will be required."

The standards being put in place for domestic solid fuels mean some of the most polluting of home-heating fuels will no longer be available, Mr Ryan said.

About 1,300 people die every year in Ireland because of air pollution linked to the burning of solid fuels such as wood, coal and peat. From next year local authorities will enforce import bans on the smokiest such fuels.

From 2022 coal, coal-based products, any manufactured solid fuel or peat briquettes sold in the Republic will be required to have a smoke emission rate of less than 10g an hour, reducing to 5g an hour by 2025. Sulphur content permitted for all fuels will be reduced from 2% to 1% over time.

Wood sold in single units under 2 cubic metres in size will be required to have a moisture content of 25% or less moving to 20% within four years. Wet wood sold over these volumes will be required to come with instructions for the purchaser on how to dry this wood. To accommodate those with rights to harvest sod peat, no ban on its burning will be introduced.

Mr Ryan said that negotiations with councils had begun on the issue and local authorities will be given “dedicated resources" to deal with it.

Under the plans the Environmental Protection Agency will use the information it gathers from air quality stations around the country to provide forecasts to the public, which will lead to estimates of air quality across the country.