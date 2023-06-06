Boss of Texthelp in Antrim represents Ireland in global business competition

A Northern Ireland entrepreneur whose technology helps people with communication difficulties is competing for a global business title in Monaco.

Martin McKay, founder and chief executive of Texthelp, is hoping to win the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award.

After he was named the Ireland Entrepreneur of the Year late last year, Mr McKay will be competing against another 48 high-achieving businesspeople for the global title at a ceremony in Monaco on Thursday.

He’s the latest in a series of company leaders from Northern Ireland to win the all-island title, following in the footsteps of late First Derivatives founder Brian Conlon, as well as Kainos’ boss Brendan Mooney and Randox founder Dr Peter FitzGerald.

Texthelp’s literacy software helps people with communication difficulties and focused initially on people with profound speech and dexterity disabilities.

It now helps dyslexic, neurodivergent and physically disabled students in the classroom and has been used by many businesses to support staff members with similar needs.

The company, which was set up in Antrim in 1996, has doubled its sales since 2020. Latest financial figures for 2021, report turnover of £26.5m and pre-tax profits of £7.5m.

It has operations in the USA, UK, Sweden, Norway and Australia and employs 350 people - the majority of them in Antrim.

Mr McKay, who is in Monaco for the event, said: "I am so proud to be included among this outstanding group of global entrepreneurs. I’m even more proud to be representing Ireland in a bid for the title of EY World Entrepreneur of the Year. It’s been great to connect with the other finalists from around the world.

"Together we’ve been able to build a new network that will allow us to share insights into emerging trends, disruptive technologies, and ground-breaking ideas that all benefit our global economy. All the businesses and individuals in this year’s cohort are fantastic - I don’t know how the judges will decide."

Rob Heron, managing partner EY Northern Ireland, said: “Martin is a truly inspirational entrepreneur and leads an incredible global business. He is also an agent of change and equity.

"Texthelp assistive technology enables millions of children and adults all over the world to understand, be understood and ultimately achieve their full potential.

"On behalf of EY Northern Ireland and the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni, I wish Martin and the Texthelp team all the very best of luck in this year’s competition.”