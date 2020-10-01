BPerfect Cosmetics boss Brendan eyes opportunity to launch make-up store with 'Queen of the Jungle' Jossa

A Co Down business owner who launched a global cosmetics range has spoken about defying the pandemic to open a new £250,000 flagship store in Belfast.

Brendan McDowell from Annalong, founder of BPerfect Cosmetics, spoke to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of opening his new Mega Store in CastleCourt Shopping Centre today.

Having famously once turned down an £80,000 investment on Dragons' Den, his beauty brand was started with no more than £500 and is now in demand in thousands of outlets around the world.

"Opening the store has been really scary, but at the same time I started my business in the recession eight years ago and it flourished," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"It's the same with the pandemic - as unfortunate as it is that there's casualties I feel that there's also opportunities for smaller businesses.

"For us it wouldn't have been possible a year ago to open such a large store on the high street, but we were able to negotiate a good deal on rent and the length of the contract."

Adding celebrity star power to the launch was former EastEnders actress and 'Queen of the Jungle' Jacqueline Jossa.

"I wanted to make sure I was working with someone who was extremely credible," he said.

"I didn't want an overnight star, I wanted someone who has had to work to get where they are. Jacqueline has worked extremely hard for 10 years in EastEnders... and I couldn't have picked a better person because people really look up to her."

Having started from humble beginnings, Brendan celebrated another milestone yesterday by gifting his mum Ann with a brand new Range Rover for her 60th birthday.

"She said she never thought she would ever drive a car like the one I got her, so it's just really nice and sweet to hear your mother say that."