Brewdog has NI on their global map

Pub chain Brewdog has confirmed plans to open 42 new bars across the world, including Belfast.

The Scotland-based beer giant has been working hard on its expansion plans after opening over 100 bars around the world in the past five years.

Posting on Twitter, BrewDog's co-founder James Watt confirmed the move as he declared his excitement about the firm's newest venture in Atlanta.

He wrote: "This is one of 42 new @BrewDog locations we are working on! Others include Belfast, London, Paris, Vegas, Bath, Exeter, Mumbai, Sydney, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Gurgaon, Lyon, Milan, Chester, Durham, Hyderabad & Cleveland."

One fan responded: "I have no opinion about a chain of upscale breweries. But it is fun to see Cleveland on a list with Belfast, Paris, Mumbai and Milan." Another wrote: "Absolutely delighted to hear Belfast on the list".

The news comes as the brewing firm announced the return of their golden can giveaway with five golden tickets being hidden in packs of one of their beers.