Brexit delivery issues: How Amazon, John Lewis, Dunelm and other companies have been affected by Irish Sea border

Amazon has warned some goods will no longer be avaliable in Northern Ireland. (Chris Radburn/PA)

There have been a number of changes for online shoppers in Northern Ireland following the introduction of the Irish Sea Border.

With the end of the Brexit transition period the NI Protocol has brought in checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

Read more Urgent action required over Brexit disruption to deliveries – Economy Minister

As a result of the additional red tape a number of retailers have changed the way they do business in the region, with some deciding to stop altogether for the time being.

Customers have also reported facing lengthening delays from retailers, while others said their orders had been cancelled.

HMRC last week announced a three-month grace period for deliveries, with Economy Minister Diane Dodds calling for urgent engagement with retailers to make sure companies don't decide to withdraw their services at the end of the three months.

However, a wide variety of retailers are continuing to operate as normal despite the new challenges.

As well as Brexit issues a number of companies are also experiencing delivery problems as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are some of the major companies affected:

Amazon: The online retailer has said “some deliveries may take slightly longer than usual”. It also adds that “some items may be unavailable for delivery to your selected Northern Ireland delivery address”.

Dunelm: The company is not currently delivering to Northern Ireland, however last week a spokesperson said “our teams are aiming to have home delivery in Northern Ireland available by January 11 and are doing everything they can to potentially bring this forward”.

Decathlon: On their website, the retailer said: "We are no longer able to deliver any more purchases to Northern Ireland for the moment."

John Lewis: The retailer has "temporarily paused deliveries and collections in Northern Ireland from December 30 while we awaited further guidance on the new trading arrangements. We are reviewing the guidance we have received... and look forward to resuming these services as soon as possible".

Next: While the company is still delivering to NI, one customer who placed an order for childrenswear on Christmas Day has been told to expect their order “on or before January 22”.

M&S: Their online store is currently still delivering but a customer who ordered on Christmas Eve for click and collect has been told that it will be mid-January before items are sent. But with present Covid-19 restrictions, no click and collect is available.

TK Maxx: After telling customers they were temporarily unable to ship to Northern Ireland and cancelling a number of orders the company has now confirmed that NI customers can once again place orders with the company.

Debenhams: The company, who are currently in administration, state on their website that: “Unfortunately we are temporarily unable to deliver any orders placed on Debenhams.com to Northern Ireland.”

AO: The electrics retailer said delivers to Northern Ireland had been delayed: “Like some other online retailers, changes to customs arrangements for deliveries to Northern Ireland mean it will take a few weeks for us and our delivery partner to make the necessary adjustments. We expect that this will only affect the first few weeks of 2021.”

Peloton: Sales of the Peloton Bike and Peloton Bike+ have been "temporarily paused" while the company "update our systems and processes in response to Brexit". "Customers who placed an order on or before 26th December 2020 will still have their Peloton Bike or Peloton Bike+ delivered," the company said.

Habitat: Furniture retailer Habitat said they were "currently unable to offer our Habitat Home Delivery and Click & Collect services to Northern Ireland addresses". However, the company said it "regularly reviews the services available to our customers and decisions are based on a range of factors".

Hugo Boss: The fashion brand said deliveries to Northern Ireland would be temporary unavailable between December 23 and February 7 "due to system upgrades".

Zalando: Clothes retailer Zalando is once again shipping to Northern Ireland after initially suspending deliveries. The company stopped delivering temporarily last month "in preparation for new requirements from our carrier partner in the region". Though deliveries have started up again their website warns that "due to Brexit, we are facing some longer than usual delivery times".

shopDisney UK: On it's website the company states "please note, we are currently unable to ship to Northern Ireland and apologise for any disappointment this may cause".

Levi's: The jeans retailer's website states that it is currently unable to ship to a number of postcodes in Northern Ireland.

Kate Spade: In a post on its website the American clothing design company said there would be changes for Northern Ireland and EU customers as a result of Brexit. "We are currently unable to ship orders to Northern Ireland as we make a few final updates required for Brexit," they said. "We apologise for the inconvenience caused and look forward to welcoming you back online shortly."

Halford's: On its website Halford's states that NI "customers will no longer be able to order products for home delivery or online exclusives", however the company says that click and collect will still be avaliable from NI stores when open. "This is a temporary situation, and we are working hard with our partners to ensure delivery services will be undisrupted post January," the website states.

Made.com: The furniture retailer said last month it would no longer be shipping items to Northern Ireland. It said it had tried its best to reach a solution to the issue but had been unable to.

Mac Cosmetics UK: The makeup brand is still delivering to Northern Ireland, but the company's website warns "please note that some deliveries to Northern Ireland could be delayed by Irish Customs".

Coach: Luxury handbag retailer Coach is still shipping to Northern Ireland, but has warned online that "as a result of Brexit, you may experience some delays in receiving your order or in the processing of your returns".

If you're aware of any other company that's deliveries to Northern Ireland have been affected get in touch with us at digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk