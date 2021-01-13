Brexit: DUP's Donaldson accuses UK Government of failing to consider impact of NI protocol

The DUP's Westminster leader has accused the UK Government of not taking into account the impact of the Northern Ireland protocol on the region.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was speaking following reports of empty shelves at some supermarkets as a result of issues with goods going from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

Chief executives of Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Iceland, Co-Op and Marks and Spencer have written to Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove calling for urgent intervention to prevent further disruption to food supplies here.

Sir Jeffrey is also to ask Mr Gove an urgent question on the issue in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon and will quote 17 examples of disruption his party claims are due to the Northern Ireland protocol.

The protocol has resulted in the 'Irish Sea Border' and means the majority of commercial goods entering NI from GB require a customs declaration.

As well as food supplies, he is to address a 20% VAT increase on cars imported from GB and documentation issues with lorries arriving in NI.

Speaking to the BBC, Sir Jeffrey said his party are calling on the protocol to be revoked and said it shows the Tory government have not taken into consideration its impact here.

"It is not like they weren't warned. They were warned by myself and others in the House of Commons... I talked about the risk of empty supermarket shelves, I talked about the risks to manufacturing and so on," he said.

"The Government were warned about this, we had meeting after meeting with Michael Gove and his colleagues. We told them that if they were not able to address the issues that were likely to arise in the NI protocol in the free trade agreement then it would have significant implications for the Northern Ireland economy and so, it has come to pass.

"I think the Government have been ill-prepared. What we are finding now is the Northern Ireland businesses have done their preparatory work, but businesses in GB have not, and the result of this is, for example, people trying to order items online and not having them delivered, people who want to bring commodities into Northern Ireland.

"Businesses in GB simply weren't prepared for the NI protocol and its impact. I have to say, that is the fault of the Government for failing to properly inform those businesses," he added.

The DUP stalwart said the protocol needs to be opened and examined to ensure there is a "long-term fix" for these issues, including it being replaced entirely.

It was put to Sir Jeffrey that his party fought for Brexit and this issues were inevitable going to arise as a result of it, he replied: "This is not what we voted for at any time.

"Why is it that Brexit hasn't caused these problems in England, Scotland and Wales, but it's caused a problem in Northern Ireland?

"Well, the reason is - not Brexit - it's the Northern Ireland protocol. That is what distinguishes Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK."