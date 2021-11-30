Brexit Protocol brings economic uplift to Northern Ireland –performance better than rest of UK

Food companies enjoy cross-border trade

Northern Ireland’s economic performance is showing signs of recovery, official figures have shown, suggesting an uplift resulting from the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Analysis of the Office for National Statistics experimental figures for gross value added (GVA) from all UK regions showed Northern Ireland’s economic output in the three months to September was just 0.3% below the last quarter of 2019, before Covid-19 had struck.

In contrast, the overall economic performance of the UK as a whole had fallen 2.1% in the same period, the Financial Times said..

The NI Protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a means of avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland following Brexit, by keeping Northern Ireland within the EU single market for goods.

That has increased the demand for Northern Ireland companies to sell goods into the Republic of Ireland, sometimes replacing firms in Great Britain for whom trading with the Republic became more difficult as a result of Brexit.

Agri-food companies including Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt have said the protocol has helped them add to their trade with the Republic.

However, for businesses in Great Britain which wish to continue to send goods to Northern Ireland, the protocol has introduced costs and trade barriers.