Broughgammon Farm: Spreading message of sustainable practices

Ballycastle couple Becky and Charlie Cole built their business on the foundation of sustainable farming, starting with the rearing of male kid goats.

Since establishing Broughgammon Farm 12 years ago, they have diversified and now promote and practise a range of sustainable farming techniques.

They are now keen to spread their message to the public with involvement in next month’s Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. The original concept was developed after discovering a majority of male kid goats born into the dairy industry were being put down at birth.

Charlie and Becky regarded the process as wasteful and unethical, so they decided to take these animals on and rear them for healthy cabrito kid goat meat.

Mother-of-two Becky said: “Charlie started the business after his studies in land management at Cirencester.

“He decided to use his parents’ land — a 50-acre site — when he stumbled into the idea of rearing goats.

“And that’s when I came on board to help develop that concept of offering ethical meat.”

The family, along with more than 20 other farms in Northern Ireland, will be opening their gates to approximately 20,000 people during the Open Farm Weekend, which runs from June 17 to 19.

Becky added: “This event is great for customers to understand and realise all the good work that is happening in farming, how we look after the land and it’s important for the customer to have that understanding.”