BT to overhaul Belfast site in multi-million pound revamp by Hillsborough construction firm

The Hillsborough-based Graham’s Fit-Out division will begin the multi-million pound revamp of BT’s Riverside Tower, Lanyon Place, creating up to 130 roles during the construction phase.

It is the company’s highest value BT fit-out project to date and what is believed to be one of BT’s most significant investments in a site here.

The ‘modernisation’ project of Riverside Tower is part of BT's five-year Better Workplace Programme which is a major investment to ‘help BT modernise’ and consolidate its estate to around 30 locations from 300.

Graham’s Interior Fit-Out team, which is already on site, will upgrade the 13-storey building and create 160,000sq ft of new office space to accommodate more than 2000 BT employees.

The new facilities and services will include flexible workstations, meeting rooms featuring smart technology, communal areas, improved IT systems, multi-faith rooms and areas to optimise health and wellbeing.

Up to 15 local supply chain partner companies will support the project. Graham will also work with project managers, Faithful+Gould, quantity surveyor Thomas & Adamson, mechanical and electrical services consultants WSP and Michael Laird Architects on the scheme.

Redesign of the Riverside Tower

Mark Gibson, managing director of Graham’s Interior Fit-Out division, said: “This is our highest value fit-out contract to date in Belfast and the award demonstrates our reputation for delivering quality and customer service excellence in the office sector.

“Graham has completed a significant portfolio of projects in the city, including Erskine House and Eagle Star House, and, once again, we look forward to showcasing our technical expertise and sustainability credentials on behalf of one of the UK and Ireland’s biggest companies at one of Belfast’s most iconic office buildings.”

The investment from BT will make this project one of the biggest office refurbs here in recent years.

Jane Wood, BT group director, UK Regions, said: “This is a real sign of our continued commitment to Belfast and also to Northern Ireland as a key strategic location for the business.”

Graeme Paton, BT's managing director of property and facility services, added: “Our refurbished building in Belfast will bring our people together in an impressive and modern collaborative environment, transforming the way we work.

“Belfast will continue to be an important location for BT Group, and our colleagues at Riverside Tower will benefit from working in a completely refurbished future-fit office which sits in the heart of the city. The buildings we work in play a huge part in how we feel and how we collaborate with each other, so we are looking forward to transforming our Belfast office for our colleagues to enjoy as many more of us start to return to our offices over the next few months.”

Graham is also currently delivering a multi-million pound project for BT in Newcastle upon Tyne.

The Belfast scheme marks the fourth collaboration between Graham and BT — a relationship that stretches back to August 2019 when Graham delivered a modernisation programme at BT’s Dublin offices at Grand Canal Plaza.

In 2021, Graham was also appointed to complete an additional scheme within the building to facilitate BT’s new Dublin-based “ProcureCo” company.