'Bubble tea' outlet set for NI opening

One of the best known "bubble tea" brands is coming to Belfast, with a shop due to open on a site that until recently housed a Thorntons.

Work has started on fitting out Chatime, launched in Taiwan 16 years ago and which now has more than 2.500 outlets across the globe.

The company, which operates through franchisees, is most famous for its green pearl milk iced tea, a type of "bubble tea", which is named after the tapioca balls at the bottom of the cups.

It has a number of outlets in the UK including in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Glasgow, but this will be the first on the island of Ireland.

The Belfast shop will be in Cornmarket, on the site of what was until recently a Thorntons, one of 61 stores that closed down after the company announced it was switching entirely to online and home deliver.

This happened despite the company announcing to expand its footprint in Belfast prior to the pandemic, opening a new store and cafe in Belfast's Arthur Square in March last year.