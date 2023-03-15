Budget 2023 and NI: £3m to tackle paramilitarism, childcare and a beer freeze

Fresh Government Budget plans which would see major childcare provisions being introduced in England should also apply to Northern Ireland alongside the restoration of a working Executive, an MP has said.

Northern Ireland could see free childcare for young children while fresh cash is being freed up to tackle paramilitarism, further education and a new enterprise zone introduced to boost business.

But it is not yet clear whether Northern Ireland will see the childcare provisions for children from just nine months old – 30 hours for working households – will be extended here.

“Proposals on childcare are very welcome and overdue, but have to be meaningful and resourced, and not just an announcement that gets some headlines but no change,” SDLP MP Claire Hanna told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Crucially, we need an Executive in place and serious about supporting working parents – previous schemes have given Northern Ireland money for childcare but which the DUP and Sinn Fein Executive spent on other things, failing to get on top of this issue.”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled his Spring Budget – which included free childcare for working parents in England, relief for draught beer – which he claims applies to us here due to the introduction of the Windsor Framework – and £40m for further education for Northern Ireland and tax relief for businesses here.

He said the new additions are worth around £130m for Northern Ireland.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street to present his Budget to the Commons (Victoria Jones/PA) — © Victoria Jones

Mr Hunt said he was “allocating up to £3 million to extend the Tackling Paramilitarism Programme and up to £40 million to extend further and higher education participation”.

Funding will likely filter down under the Barnett consequentials and it’s hoped that cash will go towards the freshly announced assistance for families, however there is no obligation to spend that money on childcare.

On a freeze on beer duty, the Chancellor claimed that Northern Ireland would also be eligible “because of the recently negotiated Windsor Framework”.

And while there’s assistance for businesses here in the form of R&D credits, a planned corporation tax rise to 25% will still go ahead.

But business here will feel let down and left behind amid rising corporation tax and a lack of support for the struggling hospitality sector.

The Chancellor also says forecasts predict the UK will avoid a recession this year, and see growth of almost 2% in 2024 and similar projections in the years ahead.

The UK will not enter a 'technical recession' this year, Chancellor says

But our drugs and pharma sector could have been dealt a boon. The Chancellor says “using Brexit freedoms” the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency would give automatic approval for all medicines approved by the US, Japan and the EU.

Northern Ireland’s bars, restaurants, cafes and hotels had wanted to see a lower rate of VAT in order to help them compete with the 9% rate in the Republic of Ireland – less than half of what firms pay here.

But pubs will see draught beer relief which will see an 11% assistance in what the Chancellor referred to as the “Brexit pubs guarantee” – something which he says will also apply to Northern Ireland due to the Windsor Framework, according to Mr Hunt.

The Chancellor also unveiled 12 new investment zones across the UK which would include “at least one in Northern Ireland”.

Jeremy Hunt says inflation will be cut – dropping to 2.9%.

Meanwhile, a planned increase of 11p in fuel duty this year will be cancelled and rates will be kept the same for the next 12 months.

One of the largest and most ambitious schemes announced was surrounding childcare. The Chancellor said in households in which adults are working at least 16 hours “we will introduce 30 hours of free childcare not just for three-and four-year-olds, but for every single child over the age of nine months”.

"The 30 hours offer will now start from the moment maternity or paternity leave ends,” he said. “It's a package worth on average £6,500 every year for a family with a two-year-old child using 35 hours of childcare every week and reduces their childcare costs by nearly 60%.”

Calls for childcare provisions to be brought into Northern Ireland in line with England were echoed by Glyn Roberts, chief executive of Retail NI.

“No ifs or buts the Chancellor’s proposals for childcare in England must apply to Northern Ireland – whether it is passed by the House of Commons or a restored Assembly,” he said.

“This is vital to support workers families in the retail and other sectors of our local economy.”

Mr Hunt also said he will introduce a new tax credit for small and medium-sized firms that spend 40% of their expenditure on research and development, while tax reliefs for film, TV and video gaming will also be extended, he said.

And on the overall performance of the UK, despite "continuing global instability", Mr Hunt said, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expects inflation in the UK will fall from 10.7% in the final quarter of last year to 2.9% by the end of 2023.

The Chancellor said additions worth around £130m have been allocated for Northern Ireland. — © David Young

The content of the Spring Budget statement has been met with guarded political reaction locally. Alliance Party Deputy Leader Stephen Farry said it contained ‘little additional benefits’ for Northern Ireland.

"The investment in childcare is positive, but it should be for the local institutions to shape policy in line with local needs. The changes to pensions allowances are positive in that they should expand the healthcare workforce, and limit the counterproductive early retirement of doctors,” said the North Down MP.

"However overall, there is little investment in skills, the key economic driver, and tackling climate change, in particular via a Green New Deal. There are only some limited Barnett Consequentials for Northern Ireland.

"This comes in the context of a local financial crisis and the pressing need for a local budget to be set for 2023/24. There will be a temptation to use the Barnett Consequentials to balance the books but this comes at the expense of investments in policy change.”

UUP Finance Spokesperson Steve Aiken said that though there were signs of optimism in the Budget, the Stormont stalemate had left public finances locally in a ‘state of flux’.

"The last 12 months have placed unprecedented financial hardship onto many household budgets, with prices soaring and salaries often being unable to keep up,” he said.

"For too long the issue of resolving the childcare problem has been passed over by repeated Ministers and this latest announcement will only further widen that divide.

"If this intolerable inequity for parents continues for much longer the UUP would call upon the Secretary of State to intervene and instruct the Departments locally to start making the necessary plans for similar childcare provision.”

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson said the ‘Budget for growth’ rhetoric did not stand up to scrutinty.

"The Government’s desire to get people into work is welcome, but that is counteracted by the fact that the take from personal income tax will increase by 12% over the next two years as people are dragged into the tax regime because allowances remain unchanged. That is hardly an incentive to work,” said the East Antrim MP.

"There are some areas to be welcomed, such as the commitment to increase spending on defence and the decision to freeze fuel duty again. Scrapping the increase in fuel duty not only removes an inflationary pressure but helps businesses and consumers, particularly in regions of the UK like Northern Ireland which are more heavily dependent upon road transport.”

Green Party NI Deputy Leader Lesley Veronica also focused on childcare provision.

"Northern Ireland already lags well behind other UK regions on childcare support, with parents guaranteed just 12.5 hours per week for the pre-school year only,” he said.

"Meanwhile, childcare costs are rocketing, and the real world consequences are parents, predominately women, prevented from working or who go to work, but spend a huge salary share on childcare bills.

“This is another clear example of the failure of political delivery here in Northern Ireland. Childcare is a vital part of our economic infrastructure and improved access to affordable childcare has been identified as a policy that can reduce income inequality.”

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll said the Budget would ‘impoverish countless working people’.

"The Tories refused to act on pay, refused to implement a proper windfall tax, and refused to deal with rising costs,” he said.

"Today’s budget completely ignores the crisis in our public services, where workers have had to strike for a proper pay rise.

“Living standards have fallen to a 70-year low and things are set to get worse. Real incomes are plummeting, prices are still skyrocketing, and the government plans to do nothing about it."

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy

Sinn Féin’s Conor Murphy said an Executive would be required to ensure money provided to Stormont was spent on childcare provision.

"While the British government’s budget does not address the continued financial pressures on our public services, there will be additional money for childcare. But without an Executive we cannot decide how this will be spent,” he said.

“Parents and children can’t wait. Childcare providers can’t wait. We need the Executive now. We need ministers in place and working together to deliver better public services, better childcare and to cut childcare costs for hard pressed families.”