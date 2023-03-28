Budget means ‘drop in funding for public services’ in Northern Ireland

Measures to balance the budget so far are merely ‘kicking the can down the road,’ says critical report.

Government departments here face a 6.4% cut next year under a budget set by the Northern Ireland Office in the absence of Ministers, a report has warned.

The NI Fiscal Council has set out the impact on funding and spending resulting from the NIO spending plan.

The ‘independent assessors of budget balance’ for Northern Ireland said that adjusting for inflation, departments faced a 6.4% real cut next year and a 1.9% rise in 2024-25.

That meant a drop in funding for Northern Ireland public services, the council said.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said the report showed how “years of financial mismanagement have left Northern Ireland’s finances on an unsustainable footing”.

"The absence of a Northern Ireland Executive is exacerbating the systemic and long term challenges facing all public services,” he said.

"I am committed to doing all I can to support the people of Northern Ireland and my focus remains on restoring the devolved institutions in order for locally accountable leadership to address the issues that matter to the people of Northern Ireland.

“We have already made clear that the 2023-24 Budget will be extremely challenging. If the absence of an Executive continues, the UK Government will work at pace to deliver a balanced and affordable budget for the year ahead.”

The council said that while the NIO had “reined in” overspending by departments since ministers left office in October, the budget had left a ‘v-shaped’ funding profile for the next few years that would not help reform or workforce planning.

By October 2022, there had been a £650m overspend against funding, though that had been reduced.

However, Northern Ireland was still going to need £297m from the Treasury Reserve to balance the books.

That was going to have to be repaid next year and would mean a drop in funding for local public services next year, even though there were to be increases in the Block Grant, the council said.

Sir Robert Chote, chair of the NI Fiscal Council, said: “As 2022-23 draws to a close, NI departments face the coming financial year with no ministerial leadership, no agreed budget allocations to work from, and a tough financial environment as pay increases and inflation remain elevated and this year’s call on the Treasury Reserve has to be repaid.

“Whoever eventually undertakes the task of setting next year’s Budget – the Secretary of State or a restored Executive – will face some difficult decisions.

"Should NI raise more money for public services, and if so, how? Where can money be saved through greater efficiencies. And is there a need to reduce or completely stop delivering any services or other forms of support?”

After ministers had left office at the end of October, the NIO and NICS had managed to cut the £650m overspend by £200m.

The rest could only be reduced through the £297m from the Treasury Reserve though that was not the ideal solution, the council said.

"This ‘balances’ the Budget in a formal sense but is clearly not a sustainable approach over the long term. It kicks the budgetary can down the road.”

UUP MLA Steve Aiken said the report brings the stark reality of Northern Ireland’s public finances to the fore.

"That the budget can only be balanced by bringing forward a £297m claim on the Treasury Reserve - that has to be paid back this year - is a matter of considerable concern,” he said.

“However, looking again at how we actually spend our money … shows that even with the monies we do have, we need a transformation on how we both budget, and effectively spend, the resource and capital that we have.”