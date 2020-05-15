Builder to give NHS staff £5,000 saving on Belfast homes as 'thank you for heroic work' during coronavirus pandemic

A leading house builder is to offer NHS workers £5,000 discount on properties in one of its south Belfast developments.

Hagan Homes says it wants to give back to those who have supported the Northern Ireland community during the coronavirus crisis.

The Ballyclare-based firm has been trying to make the home buying process as straightforward as possible and has already waived all holding fees on its properties as a gesture of goodwill at this difficult time.

Now it is providing NHS workers with a reduced property price at Thirty Three South, a collection of luxurious one and two-bedroom apartments situated just off the Donegall Road, close to Belfast City Hospital.

Property prices at the development start from £129,950 and those who have key worker status can avail of the £5,000 discount.

Hagan Homes founder and chair James Hagan said that the discount is the company's way of giving back.

He added: "Getting onto the property ladder can be a stressful and anxious time no matter what the social climate but to do so during the era of a global pandemic makes it an even more tense.

"We want to offer those NHS workers who are at the forefront of our fight against the coronavirus some relief to help them make their move.

"It's a thank you to those people who are doing such an amazing job at this time. It's an offer of gratitude for their heroic work looking after people during the pandemic."

Hagan Homes resumed work at its housing developments earlier this month after putting protective strategies in place that would allow its contractors to remain safe while in the workplace.

During the lockdown the company has continued offering potential home buyers access to properties via a virtual digital tour followed by Zoom chats with a property agent in what was a first for Northern Ireland.