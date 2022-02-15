Building giant Henry Brothers aim to go ‘net zero by 2050’ strategy

Artist’s impression: The firm is working on a fourth pavilion at Loughborough University Sports Park

Northern Ireland construction giant Henry Brothers has announced it will use only hybrid or electric cars in a package of measures to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Magherafelt-based company said it aims to reduce total greenhouse gas emissions by 2% each year for the next nine years, and to halve CO2e emissions by 2030.

Other measures it has pledged to adopt include using 100% eco cabins on sites by 2025, and enhancing its biodiversity by 2% a year. It plans to have 100% hybrid/electric cars by 2025.

The company is already working on the construction of a sustainable buildings including a net carbon zero nursery and forest school for Staffordshire University and a £9m sustainable development at Loughborough University Science and Enterprise Park.

And it also runs a nature reserve which hosts visits including school trips.

CSR director Ian Henry said: “Sustainability has been at the heart of our operations for over two decades with eco-friendly practices adopted since the 1990s and progress recorded since 2014.

“The outcomes of our sustainability initiatives to date – which include developing the Henry Brothers nature reserve, creating the sustainability professionals forum, and involvement with tree planting schemes – have been excellent, but the launch of our net zero strategy is certainly our most significant commitment to date.

“It comes at a time where businesses and individuals have more of a responsibility than ever before to change our behaviour and protect our environment.

“Our journey to net zero outlines exactly how we will achieve this ambitious goal by working with our employees, clients and partners to achieve a sustainable future that builds upon the extensive foundations already in place.”

The company will also have new practices around car mileage, electricity use, waste transport, air mileage and delivery mileage carbon.

Mr Henry added: “The buildings we are currently constructing will be in place in 50 years so sustainable construction is required now to ensure these structures are suitable long into the future.”