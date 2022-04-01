Burger King returns to Belfast city centre

Belfast burger fans doing a spot of shopping are in for a treat with Victoria Square officially confirming Burger King has now opened in the centre.

In a social media post on Friday, the retail destination confirmed the latest Burger King outlet is situated on Level 1 of the shopping and leisure complex.

The new Burger King store will be open from Sunday to Wednesday from 11am to 8pm and Thursday to Saturday between 11am and 9pm.

The fast-food outlet joins a host of other eating options in Victoria Square, including the likes of Nandos, Boojum, Five Guys and Wagamama.

It marks a return to the city centre for the Whopper after the restaurant’s iconic Donegall Place store closed its doors last month after 37 years.

The fast food chain made its home on Donegall Place as part of the old Robinson and Cleaver department store building in the late 1980s, with many original features retained inside as well as the original signage on the front of the building.

The restaurant first started out as a Wimpy franchise in the 1970s on Castle Lane before moving to the Donegall Place location, adjacent to the department store.

The Wimpy brand originated in Bloomington, USA, in 1932, and the first restaurant in Britain, serving the first ever hamburger-based meal in the UK, opened at Lyons Corner House in London in 1954.

The franchise grew and four were opened in Northern Ireland in the 1960s and 1970s.

In 1989, however, the Wimpy brand was sold to Grand Metropolitan who converted a number of the Wimpy restaurants to Burger Kings.

In 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Burger King UK’s boss warned that up to 1,600 jobs could be lost.

But in December 2021, the brand agreed a deal to acquire 12 new restaurants from franchise partners across the UK.