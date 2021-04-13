Bushmills adds Caribbean twist to new whiskey

The Bushmills Distillery in Co Antrim is launching its first-ever Caribbean inspired whiskey this week, the third in a series featuring overseas influences.

The Caribbean Rum Cask Finish, available from April 15 across the island of Ireland, features the award-winning single malt used in Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey, finished in fine oak Caribbean rum casks.

In 2020 the distillery unveiled two cask releases as part of the new Causeway Collection featuring oloroso sherry butts and casks from Muscatel and Malaga.

Bushmills master blender Helen Mulholland said the new version adds a new dimension to the series.

“The launch of the Cask Finish series is an exciting and innovative move for Bushmills Irish Whiskey. As the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, The Old Bushmills Distillery has warehouses bursting with unique casks ageing exquisite whiskey," Ms Mulholland said.

"We’re very excited to bring our latest innovation to new and discerning whiskey drinkers across the island of Ireland.”

As with the first two in the series including Malaga and Muscatel casks, the new drink is expected to be rolled out to Bushmills global markets in the long term.