Business activity growth and optimism on the rise

Business activity in Northern Ireland bounced back at its fastest rate in over two and a half years while the economy was gearing up for reopening, according to a key survey today.

But while the Ulster Bank purchasing managers index recorded the first expansion in business activity for eight months during April, firms were also battling increased costs from factors like Brexit and a shortage of shipping containers.

However, they were taking on more people, boosting staff numbers at the fastest rate in 40 months.

Optimism about what the future holds was also at a 14-month high, while activity had gone up at the fastest rate in 33 months.

There was growth in activity and staff numbers for retail, manufacturing and services – but construction was out in the cold, the only sector not to see an increase in output, new orders and staff. In contrast, services firms — a part of the economy which began opening on April 23 — had the strongest rate of job creation in 14 years.

And all sectors were contending with significant disruption to supply chains, which was in turn driving up costs, according to Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey.

For that reason, he said growth in profitability could prove more elusive even while they enjoyed growth in activity. And growth in new orders was coming from the domestic market, rather than exports.

Mr Ramsey said: “The start of the second quarter heralded a significant improvement in local business conditions. Northern Ireland’s private sector reported a return to growth in business activity and new orders in April although export orders, as opposed to domestic, posted another sizeable fall...

“Clearly, local firms have benefited from a notable pick-up in demand. But this improvement is occurring alongside significant supply chain disruption.

"Adapting to the new NI Protocol is one aspect of the increasing cost of doing business. However, it isn’t the only source.

"Economies around the world have seen a lengthening in suppliers’ delivery times due to the pandemic and worldwide shipping issues such as a shortage of shipping containers.

"Linked to this, Northern Ireland firms once again reported a record rise in input costs stemming from higher prices for raw materials and fuel coupled with increased shipping costs.

“In turn, companies are also passing these increased costs onto their customers at a record rate.

"At a sector level, both retail and construction posted record rates of input cost and output price inflation.”

He said signs of disruption were also evident from a rise in backlogs of work due to supply chain disruption – with the problem particularly acute in manufacturing and construction.

“Supply chain disruption and intense inflationary pressures will be with us for a while. The key question is for how long?

"Despite these challenges local firms are the most optimistic about business activity in 12 months’ time than they have been since the pandemic began. But whilst increasing activity is one thing, increasing profitability may prove to be much more difficult. This is particularly the case in a tight labour market, something that a range of other surveys have highlighted.”