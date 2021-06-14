Business activity in Northern Ireland hits record highs but cost pressures remain

Business activity in Northern Ireland has expanded across all four sectors, with growth surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Data from the Ulster Bank Northern Ireland PMI, the economic indicator of trends in both the manufacturing and services sector, said workloads increased in all sectors too, leading to staff growth in many areas.

It said staffing levels grew “at a pace unsurpassed in almost 19 years of data collection”.

The headline seasonally adjusted Business Activity Index rose to 58.7 in May from 55.5 in April.

Manufacturing had the highest increase at 60.4. A reading above 50 signals an increase on the previous month. A reading below 50 signals a decline.

The overall reading represents a second successive increase in output in the private sector, and one that was the joint-strongest for almost seven years.

Ulster Bank said the reopening of some businesses and the release of pent-up demand following the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions were central to the latest rise in activity while higher workloads led firms to take on extra staff at a rapid rate, with the pace of job creation the joint-fastest since the survey began in August 2002.

Manufacturers posted the sharpest pace of job creation.

Inflationary pressures were also at record highs, however. The rate of input cost inflation quickened for the eighth month running and was by far the sharpest in the survey's history. Panellists reported higher prices for raw materials, transportation, and staff, while often linking increased cost burdens to Brexit.

Richard Ramsey, chief economist Northern Ireland, Ulster Bank, said: “PMI surveys around the world hit record highs in May. These included the UK and Republic of Ireland — the two most important economies for driving Northern Ireland’s recovery. With the further loosening of lockdown restrictions, business conditions improved significantly in Northern Ireland too. While falling short of record highs, local firms did report the fastest rates of expansion in business activity and new orders in 40 months. The last time local businesses posted faster rates of output growth was back in the summer of 2014.

“All four sectors saw output growth for the first time since January 2019 with retail and manufacturing recording the fastest rates of expansion with PMI readings in the 60s. Northern Ireland’s services firms finally posted a pick-up in new orders for the first time since the pandemic took hold. Construction was the only sector not to see a pick-up in new orders with incoming demand falling significantly and marking the sixth successive month of decline. This contrasted starkly with UK construction firms which saw new orders hit the fastest growth rates to date.

“The rest of the local PMI survey was littered with highs. Strong growth in domestic demand has led to a pick-up in hiring with local firms increasing their headcount at the joint-fastest rate on record.”

Mr Ramsey said price rises, lengthening delivery times due to Brexit paperwork were among the negative highs and prompted manufacturers, retailers, and construction firms to raise prices at the fastest pace in the survey’s 19-year history.

He added: “The outlook is certainly improving with local firms the most optimistic about output in 12 months’ time in over three years and sentiment in manufacturing hitting a new survey high.”