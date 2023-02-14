Business Awards: Chamber chief on creating effective leaders

NI Chamber of Commerce chief Ann McGregor on supporting the Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership category

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) is delighted to sponsor the Excellence in the Development of Management and Leadership category at the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Having led NI Chamber through a period of sustained growth, I know from first-hand experience the importance of investment in management and leadership.

Undoubtedly, a key element of our success has been investment in the development of the NI Chamber team. Also, working with members of all sizes and from all sectors I regularly see the results of investment in management and leadership and there is a clear correlation between this investment and business success.

Management and Leadership is one of the most complex and multidimensional phenomena. It has been studied extensively over the years and has taken on greater importance than ever before in today’s fast-paced and increasingly globalised world.

In the past, business executives often focussed on models of rational analysis, investing in technology and processes whilst paying far too little attention to the idiosyncrasies and irrational processes that make up individual human behaviour.

I believe that at the heart of success, however, lies a true understanding of the emotional side of decision-making and that human behaviour affects the functioning of an organisation.

Thankfully, effective management and leadership is now recognised as key to the success of any organisation and there has been a shift towards acknowledging the importance of human capital and organisational management. Businesses are investing and Northern Ireland has wonderful examples of best practice which will be showcased through these awards.

I am looking forward to learning from this best practice, as leadership is a lifelong journey and there is always room for improvement.

To excel in business, having great business vision is not always enough. You need to become a visionary leader. You need to be able to inspire your people, invent new possibilities and shape the future.

You also need to develop others to succeed you in the business and manage or respond to change — both internal and external. As today’s business landscape becomes increasingly global, organisations need leaders who can operate effectively from anywhere in the world. Securing an international advantage requires executives capable of rapidly adapting to an ever-evolving, highly competitive global marketplace, mastering cross-cultural relationships and creating winning strategies that integrate both local and global perspectives.

NI Chamber recently updated our strategic plan and facilitated by Peter Russell of PRBGS, we used the Agile Business Framework to develop it. It involved all the team, the Board, customers and stakeholders and covered five key elements:

1. Leadership/People/Culture

2. Value Proposition

3. Sales and Marketing

4. Customer focus

5. Performance and KPIs

It recognised both leadership and management elements when developing the vision and strategy, as well as the need to monitor and control performance by maintaining order and stability in an organisation. Also, how both are required to succeed in business. Whilst we invested further in technology, we also invested further in our team so that they were motivated, enabled, supported and committed to deliver the ambitious growth strategy.

Leadership is becoming an investment that individuals and companies can no longer afford not to make and I congratulate all the entrants for their commitment and success.

