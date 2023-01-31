Business Awards judges want to hear from NI retailers leading the way in change

Glyn Roberts, Retail NI chief, urges companies to show their community role when entering Business Awards

With a cost-of-living crisis as well as a cost-of-doing-business crisis, now more than ever we need to see bold new leadership in the retail sector.

Retail NI is once again delighted to support the Retailer of the Year category at this year’s Belfast Telegraph Business Awards.

These are challenging times for our retail sector and 2023 will be the year of reinvention for our sector and for our high streets and town centres.

With a cost-of-living crisis as well as a cost-of-doing-business crisis, now more than ever we need to see bold new leadership in the retail sector.

The judges in this year’s awards would like to see as many entries as possible from retail leaders, demonstrating how they have led the transformation of their business in this rapid period of change. In short, we what to hear from the retail change-makers and thought leaders.

We would strongly encourage our local independent retailers to enter the Belfast Telegraph Awards.

Throughout 2023, we will see the creation of more confident and dynamic independent retailers, who will be at the cutting edge of a new retail sector, leading toward 21st century town high streets. These are retailer entrepreneurs who are innovators and trend-setters. Consumer behaviour is rapidly changing and people want something different from their high streets. I believe that smaller, more agile, and tech-savvy retailers who can adapt to this tidal wave of change will be the ones who will not just survive, but thrive.

Covid-19 has accelerated the pace of change in our retail sector and the restructuring of the high street. Like any restructuring process, there are always casualties.

To survive and thrive in retail in 2023, it is a constant process of change and innovation. Many retailers have shown considerable innovation during the pandemic with stores becoming more tech savvy.

Independent food retailers are strengthening their role as a lifeline, ensuring food and other vital products are available for vulnerable members of our community.

To stand out in this year’s awards, you will need to show how your business has made a difference, setting out your community role and how you have advanced the wellbeing agenda.

Another important factor for applicants is to demonstrate their commitment to sourcing and supporting local producers and suppliers.

Retail NI members have always championed localism, priding themselves in supporting local suppliers, producers, and manufacturers. Therefore, we want to see localism ‘on steroids’ along with the reimaging of our high streets as destinations where residents and visitors can dwell as they work, rest and play.

With 70p in every pound spent with a local independent retailer being recycled around the economy, supporting local farmers, producers and manufacturers, the Retailer of the Year needs to successfully demonstrate their commitment to the local supply chain.

​To apply, visit belfasttelegraph.co.uk/events/belfast-telegraph-business-awards-2023-retail-sector-business-or-retailer-of-the-year/1995602861.html